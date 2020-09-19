NASCAR brought fans back to Bristol (again) during the pandemic. Blame it or praise it?

Last Sunday, I did something I hadn’t done in a long time. I sat on my couch and watched football.

It was strange seeing most NFL stadiums without fans, knowing I was hearing recorded crowd noise rather than the real thing, but I was watching live football, and a few months ago, that seemed like an absurd fantasy.

As RedZone panned to the Jaguars-Colts game and clusters of fans cheered from the stands in Jacksonville, I couldn’t help but think that the sport I cover helped get the country to this point.

NASCAR was, after all, one of the first sports to return to competition during COVID-19. A few weeks ago, NASCAR president Steve Phelps mentioned he had conversations with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan about protocols for return to play. He said he advised decision-makers in college football and “other stick-and-ball sports commissioners” on navigating the pandemic.

“Primarily not around the protocols themselves,” Phelps said. “But really around governors and our ability to work (together) potentially or to give each other information about what we’re hearing and what might be able to happen from that front.”

In August, University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced in a joint press conference with state governor Bill Lee that he anticipated UT’s football stadium would host fans at around 25 percent capacity as the SEC moves ahead with plans for conference play this fall. Lee cited NASCAR’s All-Star Race as an example that showed “the success of live-venue sports in our state.”

Bristol hosted the most fans in the pandemic era for the All-Star Race in mid-July. Around 22,000 spectators attended the event. (Tracks do not release fan attendance counts, but this was the number reported by independent outlets.)

“Health officials reported weeks later that there were no (COVID-19) cases associated with that,” Lee said. “So it’s important to remember that we can return safely.”

The ball is rolling! Sports are back! NASCAR is a leader!

And yet, when the CDC is still reporting more than 6.6 million positive coronavirus cases nationally, you wonder how we got here so quickly. At least, I do.

After the All-Star Race, Tennessee’s Sullivan County, where the track is located, experienced a spike in local positive COVID-19 cases in the weeks following the event. The medical director of the county’s health department, Dr. Andrew Stephen May, told The Observer his department did not identify a link between the increase in local cases and the NASCAR race.

“Back even before the race, we were picking up a bunch from travel associated to the beaches,” May said in August. “We did identify that, but that was before the event.

“We did have a problem. But now we’ve got such widespread community transmission. It doesn’t matter where you are here now. The disease is established well within the community.”

The disease was so well-established that the monthly total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County rose 52 percent from July to August, according to the county’s public health data, and the county was in the “Red Zone” in early September, meaning it reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people and a diagnostic test positivity result greater than 10 percent during the previous week.

The county also experienced its highest coronavirus case count, with 190 cases reported in a single day on Aug. 23, two days after Bristol Motor Speedway announced tickets were on sale for its September races. The same day, tracks in neighboring Virginia, at Martinsville and Richmond, announced they would not host fans at upcoming racing events due to the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, NASCAR and Richmond determined the track will host its fall races without fans in attendance to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community,” a press release from Richmond Raceway said on Aug. 21.

Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell said the results of the All-Star Race made the track feel confident it could host another event with fans. He said that most fans in July followed protocols, which include temperature checks and mask-wearing at check-in, touchless ticketing and arriving at designated times and gates for entry.

“I was very pleased,” Caldwell said. “I think what we expected to happen and then what we saw actually happen was that fans, and really just the country, they want so badly to be able to do some of these things that we love and some of these things that we view as normal, like going to sporting events that we love going to, a NASCAR race.”

Story continues