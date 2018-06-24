NASCAR broadcaster fractures skull after being hit by car while jogging

NASCAR reporter Wendy Venturini is OK after being hit by a car while jogging. (Getty Images)

NASCAR reporter Wendy Venturini suffered a fractured skull and a concussion after being hit by a car while jogging Saturday.

Venturini is reportedly doing OK, but will need to spend a few days in the hospital. She was slated to work Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway for the Performance Racing Network.

President and general manager of PRN, Doug Rice, spoke to Venturini at the hospital and said she was “going to be fine,” according to USA Today.

“I talked to her a couple of times today, and she’s doing OK,” Rice said. “The doctor told her she’d be in the hospital for a couple of days and be out of commission for a while, but she’s going to be fine.”

PRN has asked fans to send Venturini positive thoughts so that she can make a quick recovery.

Today, PRN’s @WendyVenturini was out running in Sonoma, CA and was stuck by a car. Her prognosis is good but will require a few nights stay in a local hospital. Please offer your thoughts and prayers, as we are, for a speedy recovery. — PRN (@PRNlive) June 24, 2018





– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Father pulls son from fiery local NASCAR wreck, gets probation from track

• LaVar’s master plan foiled as LiAngelo doesn’t get drafted

• Sixth cheerleader sues Texans, says coach duct-taped her body

• Mexico maintains perfect World Cup start

