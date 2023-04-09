NASCAR at Bristol spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Food City Dirt Race

It’s time to go dirt racing!

For the third consecutive year, Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed into the ultimate dirt track, giving NASCAR Cup Series drivers a chance to test their skidding and sliding skills and partake in a completely different form of racing.

Even the qualifying was different with heat races on Saturday determining the starting lineup.

Bristol trucked 23,000 cubic yards of dirt into its famed bullring for the unique race. But the dirt could turn into mud following rain on Friday and showers on Saturday. Fortunately, the sun is expected to be shining all day Sunday, which should allow the dirt to firm back up in time for the evening Cup race.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022.

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily

What time does the Cup race at Bristol start?

The Food City Dirt Race starts at 7 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Bristol on?

Fox is broadcasting the Food City Dirt Race and has a pre-race show beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Bristol?

The Food City Dirt Race can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Bristol?

The Food City Dirt Race is 250 laps around the 0.533-mile track for a total of 133.25 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 75 laps, Stage 2: 75 laps, Stage 3: 100 laps.

Who won the most recent dirt races at Bristol?

Kyle Busch won the 2022 race on April 17 after leading only one lap. Busch passed Tyler Reddick on the final lap before edging him by 0.330 seconds at the checkered flag.

In the inaugural race on March 29, 2021, Joey Logano led the final 61 laps, beating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in overtime by 0.554 seconds as he took the checkered flag on lap 253.

Story continues

What is the lineup for the Food City Dirt Race?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

3. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

6. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

7. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

8. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

10. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

15. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

16. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

17. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

18. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

20. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

21. (13) Jonathan Davenport, Chevrolet

22. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

23. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

24. (51) Matt Crafton, Ford

25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

26. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

28. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

29. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

31. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

32. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

33. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

34. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

35. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

36. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

37. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Bristol dirt start time, TV, live stream, lineup