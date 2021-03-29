NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second
After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is racing today.
The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, ran ay 12 p.m. Martin Truex Jr. won, with 1.1 seconds over second place finisher Ben Rhodes. Raphael Lessard finished third. (Results below).
The Food City Dirt Race, an event that marks the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, took the green flag just after 4 p.m.
Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below. Follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Laps
Best time
Best speed
1
22
--
253
19.736
91.204
2
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
0.554
253
19.935
90.293
3
11
1.315
253
19.668
91.519
4
99
Daniel Suarez
1.618
253
19.947
90.239
5
6
Ryan Newman
1.812
253
19.84
90.726
6
24
William Byron
2.288
253
19.637
91.664
7
8
Tyler Reddick
2.316
253
19.832
90.762
8
12
Ryan Blaney
2.451
253
19.661
91.552
9
43
Erik Jones
2.784
253
20.002
89.991
10
9
Chase Elliott
3.627
253
19.685
91.44
11
2
Brad Keselowski
3.791
253
20.134
89.401
12
34
Michael McDowell
4.027
253
20.021
89.906
13
21
Matt DiBenedetto
4.134
253
20.003
89.987
14
17
Chris Buescher
4.48
253
19.906
90.425
15
4
Kevin Harvick
5.014
253
19.764
91.075
16
1
Kurt Busch
5.175
253
20.223
89.008
17
18
5.725
253
19.393
92.817
18
37
* Ryan Preece
8.207
253
19.74
91.185
19
19
Martin Truex Jr.
8.976
253
19.456
92.516
20
14
Chase Briscoe #
-1
252
19.844
90.708
21
3
Austin Dillon
-1
252
19.849
90.685
22
48
Alex Bowman
-1
252
19.76
91.093
23
77
Stewart Friesen(i)
-1
252
19.964
90.162
24
41
Cole Custer
-1
252
19.97
90.135
25
0
Quin Houff
-1
252
20.197
89.122
26
96
* Ty Dillon(i)
-1
252
19.904
90.434
27
23
Bubba Wallace
-2
251
19.808
90.872
28
53
JJ Yeley(i)
-4
249
20.131
89.414
29
5
Kyle Larson
-5
248
19.741
91.181
30
52
Josh Bilicki
-6
247
20.136
89.392
31
66
* Mike Marlar
-9
244
19.929
90.321
32
51
Cody Ware(i)
-11
242
20.439
88.067
33
15
Chris Windom
-191
62
20.109
89.512
34
20
Christopher Bell
-199
54
19.421
92.683
35
42
Ross Chastain
-201
52
19.932
90.307
36
10
Aric Almirola
-214
39
20.044
89.802
37
78
Shane Golobic
-214
39
20.049
89.78
38
7
Corey LaJoie
-214
39
20.31
88.626
39
38
Anthony Alfredo #
-214
39
20.212
89.056
Stage 3
7:10 p.m., Overtime: Logano goes low, Hamlin high and Truex into the wall, almost. Logano with the big jump and Hamlin’s high line was a mistake. Logano wins, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slides into second.
7:08 p.m., Lap 245: We are officially in “overtime” at Bristol. A single-file restart will help determine this return to dirt track racing. Joey Logano will lead the field to the green, with truck winner from earlier in the day, Denny Hamlin one car back. Unlike earlier, no lapped traffic anymore, which should favor Logano taking off at the line. Truex, Stenhouse and Suarez are the rest of the Top 5.
7:06 p.m., Lap 245: A late-race bobble from Denny Hamlin caused him to slide up the track and he rubbed the wall. But he was saved a moment later when we got a yellow flag come out for a car in the wall on the front straight.
7:04 p.m., Lap 244: Fewer than 10 to go now, and the cars are flying and sliding around the track. Joey Logano has the lead and has put a bit of distance between himself and Denny Hamlin in second. Martin Truek runs third. Seven cars are within 10 seconds of the front, and 19 cars are on the lead lap.
7:01 p.m., Lap 237: Martin Truex Jr. has been given the green light from his team to go after the lead, as if he’s been holding back for tire purposes. He’s made up more than a second on the lead as the leaders, Logano and Hamlin, have had to weave through lapped traffic.
6:59 p.m., Lap 230: Joey Logano continues to lead, but truck race winner Martin Truex Jr has made a move into third. He lead a lot of Stages 1 and 2 earlier. Lapped cars are about to become a factor here.
6:57 p.m., Lap 220: Reddick has moved his way into fifth position ahead of Ryan Newman, and just nestled in behind Martin Truex. Joey Logano continues to lead — barely — over Denny Hamlin.
6:53 p.m., Lap 210: Logano and Hamlin take off with the lead in the first few laps here in the final stage. They are battling hard with each other, and have a 2+ second advantage over Suarez and another second on Truex.
6:45 p.m.: NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway have announced that next year’s spring race at Bristol will again be a dirt track race .Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell announced the news over the track speaker, and fans are already able to make a deposit for races.
Stage 2
6:25 p.m., Lap 200: Joey Logano edges by Daniel Suárez for the lead with fewer than 10 laps remaining in the stage to capture a Stage 2 win. Suárez led 58 laps, which is more than he’s ever led in a Cup race. He finishes the stage in second. Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott follow. NASCAR gives teams 10 minutes to work on their cars while they water the track and use packer cars for the final shootout.
6:20 p.m., Lap 182: Denny Hamlin passes Martin Truex Jr. for third place. He runs behind Daniel Suárez and Joey Logano. The caution come back out for Cody Ware, who spun between Turns 1 and 2.
6:15 p.m., Lap 176: Daniel Suárez leads on the restart, fending off Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Dust is still engulfing the track.
6:09 p.m., Lap 162: The race barely goes green before the caution comes back out for Chase Briscoe spinning into the inside barrier on the frontstretch. NASCAR says it will go to single-file restarts for the remainder of the race. “We just have to be careful her and not get laid back with the single-file restarts,” Suárez.
6:03 p.m., Lap 152: Two laps into the green flag, the caution comes back out for a massive pileup on the frontstretch involving Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott. Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Cody Ware, J.J. Yeley, Alex Bowman and Quin Houff also are reportedly involved in the accident. The field was engulfed in a cloud of dust in the sunny spots of the track and drivers report they were unable to see anything. All cars are able to drive away after the wreck.
5:49 p.m., Lap 150: The competition caution comes out. “Great job,” Suarez’s radio says. The driver reports his car is “quite a bit tighter” and his team radios back that they will make some minor adjustments. All cars pit during the yellow flag.
5:43 p.m., Lap 136: Daniel Suárez passes Martin Truex Jr. after Truex slows approaching lapped traffic. Suárez gets to his tail, pushes into the inside line and makes his pass rounding Turn 4. William Bryon follows Suárez to take second place. Niether Suárez, Truex nor Byron have significant dirt racing experience. Meanwhile, dirt racer Kyle Larson and Mike Marlar ride multiple laps down.
5:34 p.m., Lap 111: Martin Truex Jr. continues to lead but Daniel Suárez is lurking in second, followed by William Byron in third. A shadow is slowly falling over the track, covering the backstretch entirely at this point.
Stage 1
5:21 p.m., Lap 100: Martin Truex Jr. wins the first stage of the Bristol dirt race after his dominance of the Truck Series race. William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse and Chris Buescher follow to close the stage.
5 p.m., Lap 62: Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell collect in the Turn 2 wall. Bell and Larson, two experienced dirt drivers and race favorites, pit to make repairs under the yellow flag. Larson says he thinks he’s done for the day with damage. His crew chief Cliff Daniels encourages his team to make repairs and return to the race. Ross Chastain exits the race, as he was collected in the wreck. Christopher Bell also exits. Martin Truex Jr. continues to lead as Daniel Suárez drives into second.
4:46 p.m., Lap 55: Ryan Newman spins in almost the exact same spot at Almirola earlier. His car is relatively unscathed but others check up behind him. Kevin Harvick runs into Chase Briscoe as he drives high to miss Newman’s car. Kyle Larson is also able to skirt the spin. The caution is back out.
4:34 p.m., Lap 41: Aric Almirola goes for a major spin on the backstretch and he is hit multiple times by oncoming cars. He exits his No. 10 car as it sits parked between Turns 2 and 3 to be towed off. Anthony Alfredo’s car will also need a tow. Both drivers will exit the race. Almirola explains on FOX that he lost visibility and hit a “silly bump” (or, durtle) to prevent cars from driving too low. Shane Golobic and Corey LaJoie also exit the race due to the wreck. The red flag comes out. Martin Truex Jr. returns to the lead with Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman following.
4:12 p.m., Lap 10: The race goes green with Denny Hamlin leading. But Kyle Busch quickly slips by him for a few laps. His engine starts overheating and he makes an unplanned, quick pit stop to for his team to clean the grille. Busch goes a lap down as Martin Truex Jr. takes the lead.
Pre-race
4:08 p.m.: Country music singer Randy Houser performs the national anthem virtually ahead of a four-jet flyover live at the track.
4 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway as packer cars continue to make laps. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson receive rousing cheers, while Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are met with loud boos. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. receive a mix of both.
3:30 p.m.: As expected, Kyle Larson will start at the rear due to an engine change. Michael McDowell and Matt DiBenedetto will also start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. The Wood Brothers explained on Twitter that the team hit its fender backing off the lift gate coming off the hauler.
“It creased the fender and as such, was an unapproved adjustment,” Wood Brothers wrote. “But on the flip side, who’s to say we didn’t run into it on purpose and figure out a way to add front downforce. So rules is rules.”
DiBenedetto was slated to start 12th. McDowell was slated to start 16th.
NASCAR announced Saturday that it would adjust the stage lengths, add two competition cautions and increase the tire allotment count for Sunday’s Cup Series race. That will give NASCAR some time to prepare the track during the cautions. Race stages will end on laps 100, 200 and 250 with competition cautions on laps 50 and 150.
The track has been watered, tilled, and re-packed between races.
NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
Denny Hamlin
11
3
Ryan Blaney
12
4
Kyle Busch
18
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
6
Kevin Harvick
4
7
Alex Bowman
48
8
William Byron
24
9
Austin Dillon
3
10
Joey Logano
22
11
Chris Buescher
17
12
Matt DiBenedetto
21
13
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
14
Ryan Newman
6
15
Christopher Bell
20
16
Michael McDowell
34
17
Ross Chastain
42
18
Daniel Suárez
99
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Brad Keselowski
2
21
Cole Custer
41
22
Ryan Preece
37
23
Aric Almirola
10
24
Erik Jones
43
25
Chase Briscoe #
14
26
Chase Elliott
9
27
Tyler Reddick
8
28
Kurt Busch
1
29
Anthony Alfredo #
38
30
Corey LaJoie
7
31
Cody Ware(i)
51
32
Stewart Friesen(i)
77
33
Quin Houff
0
34
JJ Yeley(i)
53
35
Shane Golobic
78
36
Chris Windom
15
37
Josh Bilicki
52
38
Mike Marlar
66
39
Ty Dillon(i)
96
DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
NASCAR Truck race results
Order
Driver
Truck No.
Time after leader (sec.)
1
Martin Truex Jr.(i)
51
--
2
Ben Rhodes
99
1.149
3
Raphael Lessard
24
4.302
4
Todd Gilliland
38
4.694
5
Chase Briscoe(i)
4
6.104
6
Grant Enfinger
98
7.122
7
Zane Smith
21
7.446
8
Parker Kligerman
75
7.716
9
Austin Hill
16
7.973
10
Austin Wayne Self
22
8.312
11
Bubba Wallace(i)
11
8.573
12
Stewart Friesen
52
9.099
13
Tanner Gray
15
9.28
14
Matt Crafton
88
9.834
15
Kevin Harvick(i)
17
10.102
16
Sheldon Creed
2
10.243
17
Daniel Suarez(i)
2
10.576
18
Chase Purdy #
23
10.92
19
Hailie Deegan #
1
11.146
20
Ryan Truex
40
11.929
21
Carson Hocevar #
42
12.218
22
Myatt Snider(i)
33
12.396
23
Tate Fogleman
12
12.877
24
Brett Moffitt
45
13.713
25
Spencer Boyd
20
17.425
26
Cody Erickson
41
18.2
27
Codie Rohrbaugh
9
18.833
28
Mike Marlar(i)
56
-2
29
Jake Griffin
34
-3
30
Timothy Peters
25
-3
31
Andrew Gordon
49
-6
32
Johnny Sauter
13
-26
33
Jennifer Jo Cobb
10
-30
34
Chandler Smith #
18
-33
35
Kyle Larson(i)
44
-52
36
Danny Bohn
30
-52
37
Norm Benning
6
-78
38
Derek Kraus
19
-101
39
John Hunter Nemechek
4
-102
40
Tyler Ankrum
26
-116
Final stage
2:12 p.m., Lap 150 FINAL: Martin Truex Jr. won the Bristol truck race on dirt with 1.1 second over second place finisher Ben Rhodes. Raphael Lessard finished third.
Truex delivered a dominating performance in the No. 51 truck, winning both stages and leading 105 laps of the 150-lap race. His last race in the Truck Series was in 2006, when he ran a single event at Michigan.
“I’m a little surprised to be here to be honest with you,” Truex Jr. said on his post-race winning press conference.
He became the 36th driver to win a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series Monday. Truex, who will start fifth in the Cup race at 4 p.m. on FOX, said that at the start of the race his team was blowing past guys.
“And I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’” Truex said, but he wasn’t expecting to be able to maintain his tires for as long as he did.
But as the track wore out and became less tacky, Truex was also able to preserve his tires. Still, the driver said that the slickness also made passing more difficult and that the he preferred the conditions at the beginning of the race.
“Maybe we need a couple monsoons,” Truex joked.
Lessard agreed that it was a fun event to race and called it his favorite race at Bristol so far. Truex said he had a “blast” and proved that truck racing nor dirt experience can beat a fast car with a talented driver.
“It’s still a race car and (about) who can get around the fastest,” Truex said. “And today it was us.”
2 p.m., Lap 133: The red flag comes out for Andrew Gordon, who spins around Turn 4 and hits the inside barrels near the pit road entrance. The water truck is also running as trucks park between Turns 2 and 3. “It’s getting dustier,” Chase Briscoe says of the track conditions. He’s in sixth place.
1:51, Lap 120: Martin Truex Jr. was running with two seconds over Ben Rhodes in second place before the caution comes out for a spin by Chandler Smith. Smith got loose up top, collecting Johhny Sauter, then slides into the inside retaining wall to bring out the yellow flag. Smith’s truck will need a tow.
1:35, Lap 100: Mike Marlar slows in the middle of the pack, potentially with a flat tire. Kyle Larson, Danny Bohn and Brett Moffit all get collected in a wreck between Turns 3 and 4. Larson gets out of his truck, as does Bohn. Their days are done and their trucks are towed off the track as NASCAR cleans fluid from the accident under the red flag.
“I committed up top and there was somebody parked there,” Kyle Larson tells FS1. He says he was running mid-pack about where they’d probably finish and that he learned something about passing for the Cup race: “If we can get some more grip a little bit lower (should help),” Larson says. “Hopefully it won’t be as dusty.”
1:30p.m., Lap 92: Martin Truex Jr. retakes the lead. He passes Grant Enfinger while fending off Ben Rhodes in the mix in the third. He rides to the front for a few laps, and then, a WRECK.
Stage 2
1:20 p.m., Lap 90: Martin Truex Jr. takes the outside lane for the final restart with six laps left in the stage. It pays off. He pulls away from Ben Rhodes in second. The finishing order for the stage is: Truex Jr., Rhodes, Austin Hill, Chase Briscoe, Sheldon Creed, Todd Gililand, Stewart Friesen, Raphael Lessard, Austin Wayne Self and Grant Enfinger. Enfinger and Chase Purdy stay out while other trucks pit. Chandler Smither and Johnny Sauter come back down to pit road.
1:12 p.m., Lap 80: The caution is back out for Myatt Snider spinning as the second stage winds to a close. That happens just after Martin Truex Jr. re-takes the lead from Ben Rhodes, clawing back after losing his spot on the inside lane. “Man oh man,” Truex says of all the spins and cautions.
1:06 p.m., Lap 72: Martin Truex Jr. leads Ben Rhodes, and was starting to pull away before another caution comes out. Norm Benning has a tire go down. Kyle Larson’s fender is torn off and he has right front damage.
1 p.m., Lap 64: The race goes green, but briefly before another caution flag comes back out for Jennifer Jo Cobb. Her truck is stopped low in Turn 2 before she gets a push and rejoins the field. Martin Truex Jr. will lead from the top lane on the restart.
12:50 p.m., Lap 50: John Hunter Nemechek and Derek Kraus get together between Turns 1 and 2, as well as Timothy Peters. Nemechek cites Matt Crafton for inciting the incident: “I don’t know. Matt just flat ran over me,” Nemechek tells FS1. “I’ll keep that one in the memory bank. The 19 (Kraus), I guess he and his spotter both need a pair of glasses.”
Nemechek and Kraus are done for the day. The red flag is out for heavy fluid on the track.
12:42 p.m., Lap 44: Martin Truex Jr. snakes the lead from Stewart Friesen, again passing him on the outside lane, after the race goes green. He starts pulling away, but then the caution comes out...
12:35 p.m., Lap 41: Stewart Friesen will lead the restart after choosing to stay out. His wife, Jessica Friesen, was set to race in the heats and attempt to qualify for the main race on Saturday, but the rain dashed her chances when the heats were canceled. She is in the stands today, according to FS1, and on the radio for her husband. During the pit stops, mechanics go over the wall and trucks that stay out stop behind pace car in Turn 3 before the other trucks catch up.
Stage 1
12:26 p.m., Lap 40: Martin Truex Jr. wins the first stage, passing Sheldon Creed on the outside lane rounding the final turn before the flag. Creed led nearly all laps in the first stage, but Truex raced up from a 15th place start. The finishing order for the stage is Truex Jr., Creed3, Zane Smith, Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Johnny Sauter in the top-10.
12:23 p.m., Lap 35: Austin Wayne Self gets into the back of Chandler Smith to send Smith spinning around Turn 2 to bring out another caution. Kyle Larson and Hailie Deegan are able to avoid Smith’s spin from behind. It will be a one-lap dash to the end.
12:16 p.m., Lap 27: Carson Hocevar comes to pit road as another caution flag comes out for his overheating truck. Sheldon Creed continues to lead, but Stewart Friesen continues to attempt to chase him down from second place. “Falloff is the same right now,” Friesen’s radio says before the green flag. “ ... You’re just more sideways in the middle than he is.”
12:11 p.m., Lap 12: The No. 15 truck driven by Tanner Gray goes for a spin between Turns 3 and 4 and the caution flag comes out. Gray’s truck has some front damage, but he gets back on track and the field runs under a yellow flag. Sheldon Creed continues to lead the field, followed by Stewart Friesen and Austin Hill.
12:07 p.m., Lap 5: Sheldon Creed takes the early lead, dropping below John Hunter Nemechek. Stewart Friesen challenges for the second place spot and is able to take it before the tenth lap. Nemechek’s radio notes the bottom lane has the advantage.
Late models on the track, driver intros
11:50 a.m.: God Bless the U.S.A. plays at the track, with a video of a jet flyover rather than the real thing, before the command to fire engines is given. Tony Spiteri, VP of Marketing for race sponsor, Pinty’s Food, tells drivers to start engines. John Hunter Nemechek is leading the field on the inside line for pace laps.
11:35 a.m.: Driver intros are underway in front of a significantly smaller crowd than the turnout for heat races on Saturday. Cup drivers in the Truck Series race, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson, receive the loudest cheers from fans in the stands.
11:15 a.m.: Four late model cars race around the track without issue, indicating the dirt is in raceable condition for the lighter cars. The water truck returns to spray the high line around the wall. We’ll see how the trucks fair. On Saturday, the trucks made one lap before NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on truck windshield after rain earlier in the day.
Trucks/cars to the rear
The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.
Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.
A world of difference
Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.
NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol
Order
Driver
Truck No.
1
John Hunter Nemechek
4
2
Austin Hill
16
3
Sheldon Creed
2
4
Matt Crafton
88
5
Johnny Sauter
13
6
Zane Smith
21
7
Stewart Friesen
52
8
Grant Enfinger
98
9
Ben Rhodes
99
10
Brett Moffitt
45
11
Carson Hocevar #
42
12
Derek Kraus
19
13
Todd Gilliland
38
14
Ryan Truex
40
15
Martin Truex Jr.(i)
51
16
Parker Kligerman
75
17
Austin Wayne Self
22
18
Tanner Gray
15
19
Tyler Ankrum
26
20
Codie Rohrbaugh
9
21
Chandler Smith #
18
22
Hailie Deegan #
1
23
Chase Purdy #
23
24
Tate Fogleman
12
25
Danny Bohn
30
26
Daniel Suarez(i)
2
27
Timothy Peters
25
28
Kyle Larson(i)
44
29
Raphael Lessard
24
30
Kevin Harvick(i)
17
31
Spencer Boyd
20
32
Bubba Wallace(i)
11
33
Chase Briscoe(i)
4
34
Cody Erickson
41
35
Jennifer Jo Cobb
10
36
Jake Griffin
34
37
Myatt Snider(i)
33
38
Mike Marlar(i)
56
39
Norm Benning
6
40
Andrew Gordon
49
DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series