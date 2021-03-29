NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race
After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is scheduled to race today.
The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to run a 12 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below. Follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Trucks/cars to the rear
The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.
Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.
A world of difference
Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.
NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
Denny Hamlin
11
3
Ryan Blaney
12
4
Kyle Busch
18
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
6
Kevin Harvick
4
7
Alex Bowman
48
8
William Byron
24
9
Austin Dillon
3
10
Joey Logano
22
11
Chris Buescher
17
12
Matt DiBenedetto
21
13
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
14
Ryan Newman
6
15
Christopher Bell
20
16
Michael McDowell
34
17
Ross Chastain
42
18
Daniel Suárez
99
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Brad Keselowski
2
21
Cole Custer
41
22
Ryan Preece
37
23
Aric Almirola
10
24
Erik Jones
43
25
Chase Briscoe #
14
26
Chase Elliott
9
27
Tyler Reddick
8
28
Kurt Busch
1
29
Anthony Alfredo #
38
30
Corey LaJoie
7
31
Cody Ware(i)
51
32
Stewart Friesen(i)
77
33
Quin Houff
0
34
JJ Yeley(i)
53
35
Shane Golobic
78
36
Chris Windom
15
37
Josh Bilicki
52
38
Mike Marlar
66
39
Ty Dillon(i)
96
DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol
Order
Driver
Truck No.
1
John Hunter Nemechek
4
2
Austin Hill
16
3
Sheldon Creed
2
4
Matt Crafton
88
5
Johnny Sauter
13
6
Zane Smith
21
7
Stewart Friesen
52
8
Grant Enfinger
98
9
Ben Rhodes
99
10
Brett Moffitt
45
11
Carson Hocevar #
42
12
Derek Kraus
19
13
Todd Gilliland
38
14
Ryan Truex
40
15
Martin Truex Jr.(i)
51
16
Parker Kligerman
75
17
Austin Wayne Self
22
18
Tanner Gray
15
19
Tyler Ankrum
26
20
Codie Rohrbaugh
9
21
Chandler Smith #
18
22
Hailie Deegan #
1
23
Chase Purdy #
23
24
Tate Fogleman
12
25
Danny Bohn
30
26
Daniel Suarez(i)
2
27
Timothy Peters
25
28
Kyle Larson(i)
44
29
Raphael Lessard
24
30
Kevin Harvick(i)
17
31
Spencer Boyd
20
32
Bubba Wallace(i)
11
33
Chase Briscoe(i)
4
34
Cody Erickson
41
35
Jennifer Jo Cobb
10
36
Jake Griffin
34
37
Myatt Snider(i)
33
38
Mike Marlar(i)
56
39
Norm Benning
6
40
Andrew Gordon
49
DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series