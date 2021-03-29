NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race

After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is scheduled to race today.

The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to run a 12 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below.

Trucks/cars to the rear

The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.

Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.

A world of difference

Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.

NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Ryan Blaney 12 4 Kyle Busch 18 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Kevin Harvick 4 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 William Byron 24 9 Austin Dillon 3 10 Joey Logano 22 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 14 Ryan Newman 6 15 Christopher Bell 20 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Ross Chastain 42 18 Daniel Suárez 99 19 Bubba Wallace 23 20 Brad Keselowski 2 21 Cole Custer 41 22 Ryan Preece 37 23 Aric Almirola 10 24 Erik Jones 43 25 Chase Briscoe # 14 26 Chase Elliott 9 27 Tyler Reddick 8 28 Kurt Busch 1 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 Cody Ware(i) 51 32 Stewart Friesen(i) 77 33 Quin Houff 0 34 JJ Yeley(i) 53 35 Shane Golobic 78 36 Chris Windom 15 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 Mike Marlar 66 39 Ty Dillon(i) 96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol

Order Driver Truck No. 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 2 Austin Hill 16 3 Sheldon Creed 2 4 Matt Crafton 88 5 Johnny Sauter 13 6 Zane Smith 21 7 Stewart Friesen 52 8 Grant Enfinger 98 9 Ben Rhodes 99 10 Brett Moffitt 45 11 Carson Hocevar # 42 12 Derek Kraus 19 13 Todd Gilliland 38 14 Ryan Truex 40 15 Martin Truex Jr.(i) 51 16 Parker Kligerman 75 17 Austin Wayne Self 22 18 Tanner Gray 15 19 Tyler Ankrum 26 20 Codie Rohrbaugh 9 21 Chandler Smith # 18 22 Hailie Deegan # 1 23 Chase Purdy # 23 24 Tate Fogleman 12 25 Danny Bohn 30 26 Daniel Suarez(i) 2 27 Timothy Peters 25 28 Kyle Larson(i) 44 29 Raphael Lessard 24 30 Kevin Harvick(i) 17 31 Spencer Boyd 20 32 Bubba Wallace(i) 11 33 Chase Briscoe(i) 4 34 Cody Erickson 41 35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 36 Jake Griffin 34 37 Myatt Snider(i) 33 38 Mike Marlar(i) 56 39 Norm Benning 6 40 Andrew Gordon 49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series