NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is scheduled to race today.

The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to run a 12 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below. Follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Trucks/cars to the rear

The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.

Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.

A world of difference

Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.

NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Kyle Larson

5

2

Denny Hamlin

11

3

Ryan Blaney

12

4

Kyle Busch

18

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

6

Kevin Harvick

4

7

Alex Bowman

48

8

William Byron

24

9

Austin Dillon

3

10

Joey Logano

22

11

Chris Buescher

17

12

Matt DiBenedetto

21

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

14

Ryan Newman

6

15

Christopher Bell

20

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Ross Chastain

42

18

Daniel Suárez

99

19

Bubba Wallace

23

20

Brad Keselowski

2

21

Cole Custer

41

22

Ryan Preece

37

23

Aric Almirola

10

24

Erik Jones

43

25

Chase Briscoe #

14

26

Chase Elliott

9

27

Tyler Reddick

8

28

Kurt Busch

1

29

Anthony Alfredo #

38

30

Corey LaJoie

7

31

Cody Ware(i)

51

32

Stewart Friesen(i)

77

33

Quin Houff

0

34

JJ Yeley(i)

53

35

Shane Golobic

78

36

Chris Windom

15

37

Josh Bilicki

52

38

Mike Marlar

66

39

Ty Dillon(i)

96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol

Order

Driver

Truck No.

1

John Hunter Nemechek

4

2

Austin Hill

16

3

Sheldon Creed

2

4

Matt Crafton

88

5

Johnny Sauter

13

6

Zane Smith

21

7

Stewart Friesen

52

8

Grant Enfinger

98

9

Ben Rhodes

99

10

Brett Moffitt

45

11

Carson Hocevar #

42

12

Derek Kraus

19

13

Todd Gilliland

38

14

Ryan Truex

40

15

Martin Truex Jr.(i)

51

16

Parker Kligerman

75

17

Austin Wayne Self

22

18

Tanner Gray

15

19

Tyler Ankrum

26

20

Codie Rohrbaugh

9

21

Chandler Smith #

18

22

Hailie Deegan #

1

23

Chase Purdy #

23

24

Tate Fogleman

12

25

Danny Bohn

30

26

Daniel Suarez(i)

2

27

Timothy Peters

25

28

Kyle Larson(i)

44

29

Raphael Lessard

24

30

Kevin Harvick(i)

17

31

Spencer Boyd

20

32

Bubba Wallace(i)

11

33

Chase Briscoe(i)

4

34

Cody Erickson

41

35

Jennifer Jo Cobb

10

36

Jake Griffin

34

37

Myatt Snider(i)

33

38

Mike Marlar(i)

56

39

Norm Benning

6

40

Andrew Gordon

49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

Recommended Stories