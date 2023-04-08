NASCAR Bristol dirt race results: Christopher Bell fends off multiple late challenges to claim victory

For the first time in the three-year history of the NASCAR Cup Series' dirt race, a driver who came up driving on clay claimed the win as Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Bristol. Both of the events' previous winners — Joey Logano and Kyle Busch — were forced to retire.

Food City Dirt Race results

Stage 3 notes

Christopher Bell held off multiple challengers in the final stage and benefitted from two late cautions to win

Ryan Blaney spun on restart from second place with eight laps to go

Pre-race favorite Kyle Larson was forced to retire after an incident with Ryan Preece on lap 173

Stage 2 notes

Tyler Reddick did not pit during the first break and made that strategy stick, winning Stage 2 ahead of Stage 1 runner-up Austin Dillon

Michael McDowell executed two 360-degree spins and kept going, one brought out the stage’s first caution

Joey Logano retired on lap 99: “I hit everything but the lottery tonight.”

Stage 1 notes

Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon ran 1-2 for most of the 75-lap first stage, finishing the stanza in their starting positions

All 37 cars are still running, but Erik Jones and Corey Lajoie are multiple laps down after being caught up in accidents

In all, there were three cautions, including an accident involving Denny Hamlin that ended Stage 1

Food City Dirt Race starting grid

Top drivers, best bets for the Food City Dirt Race

Despite winning the inaugural event in 2021 and finishing third last year, Joey Logano only enters with 12-to-1 odds to win this time around. Not surprisingly, a Hendrick Motorsports entry — Kyle Larson — is the favorite this weekend according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has won three of the last four races.

Best odds to win

Kyle Larson +500

Christopher Bell +600

Tyler Reddick +600

Chase Briscoe +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2000) and Daniel Suárez (+2200), pointing to their past performances on the dirt outpacing the longer odds.

Weather forecast for the Food City Dirt Race

After rain wiped out Friday’s Truck Series and Cup Series practices, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is mostly dry and cool.

Food City Dirt Race entries

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Jonathan Davenport (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Matt Crafton (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet