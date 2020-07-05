Lightning at NASCAR Brickyard 400. Here’s the weather forecast for Indianapolis

NASCAR will be rewarded with summer sunshine this Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after its schedule was upended by rain at Pocono last weekend. For the first time in weeks, the forecast for a Cup Series race is hot and sunny. There is only a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m., which drops to a 10 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

However, lightning is proving to be the latest challenge for the NASCAR crown jewel event, the Brickyard 400 race, officially named the “Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.” The race was scheduled for a 4 p.m. start, but a lightning hold announced at 3:57 p.m. will prevent the race from starting on time.

For live race updates, including any further weather delays, click here.







HOW TO WATCH NASCAR’S BRICKYARD 400 RACE AT INDIANAPOLIS