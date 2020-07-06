NASCAR Brickyard 400: Harvick wins, Penske mechanic injured after pit road crash
Kevin Harvick wins the Brickyard 400 after a spectacular crash for Denny Hamlin in the closing stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis.
The race was red flagged early on after a multi-car pile up in the pitlane, which left one of Ryan Blaney's Team Penske pit crew injured.
Blaney was able to continue and kept up the strong pace through the first half of the race but hit the wall in the closing stages of the second stage.
Caught up in the incident was Justin Allgaier, who stood in for Jimmie Johnson in the Hendrick Motorsport #48 after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.
Allgaier started from the back of the grid and was making progress before the accident.
Harvick and Hamlin had been running together throughout the race, but Hamlin had the advantage after the final set of pit stops.
The pair had been called into the pits on the same lap, but a communication issue for Harvick meant he didn't receive the message and entered pit road a lap later, emerging behind Hamlin.
After a late race caution due to a crash for Alex Bowman, Harvick was almost caught out by third-placed Matt Kenseth, but managed to stay ahead and brought the fight back to Hamlin.
Hamlin maintained his position for a number of laps and was pulling away from Harvick when a puncture sent him int the wall with seven laps remaining.
Clearing the incident sent the already delayed race into overtime, but three clean laps for Harvick allowed him to take the victory ahead of Kenseth and Aric Almirola.
Chase Elliot spent most of the race in the battle with Hamlin and Harvick, finishing runner up behind Harvick at the end of stage two.
But the Hendrick Motorsports crew mistimed his final pit stop, dropping him out of contention and he finished 11th.
Kurt Busch had also been running at the front of the field in the early stages of the race, but the #1 car fell off its jack during the chaotic opening pit stop and he lost valuable time.
It looked as if he may have recovered in the closing stages of the race, but fell back out of the top 10 after the penultimate caution.
Brad Keslowski took fourth ahead of Cole Custer and Kyle Busch, while Michael McDonald, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Logano completed the top 10.
Brickyard 400 Results - 161 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
161
3h16m05.703s
-
CLA
2
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
161
3h16m06.446s
0.743s
CLA
3
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
161
3h16m07.329s
1.626s
CLA
4
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
161
3h16m07.472s
1.769s
CLA
5
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
161
3h16m08.480s
2.777s
CLA
6
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
161
3h16m09.163s
3.460s
CLA
7
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
161
3h16m10.103s
4.400s
CLA
8
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
161
3h16m10.972s
5.269s
CLA
9
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
161
3h16m11.850s
6.147s
CLA
10
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
161
3h16m12.429s
6.726s
CLA
11
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
161
3h16m14.406s
8.703s
CLA
12
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
161
3h16m14.723s
9.020s
CLA
13
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
161
3h16m16.377s
10.674s
CLA
14
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
161
3h16m20.674s
14.971s
CLA
15
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
161
3h16m20.675s
14.972s
CLA
16
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
161
3h16m21.209s
15.506s
CLA
17
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
161
3h16m27.716s
22.013s
CLA
18
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
161
3h16m54.485s
48.782s
CLA
19
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
161
3h17m03.335s
57.632s
CLA
20
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
160
3h16m18.803s
1 Lap
CLA
21
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
160
3h16m21.753s
1 Lap
CLA
22
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
3h16m25.062s
1 Lap
CLA
23
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
159
3h16m26.539s
2 Laps
CLA
24
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
159
3h16m33.897s
2 Laps
CLA
25
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
158
3h16m28.816s
3 Laps
CLA
26
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
157
3h16m45.483s
4 Laps
CLA
27
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
156
3h16m26.332s
5 Laps
CLA
28
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
153
3h02m04.661s
Accident
CLA
29
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
153
3h16m52.678s
8 Laps
CLA
30
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
132
2h38m13.357s
Accident
CLA
31
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
99
2h52m39.036s
Accident
CLA
32
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
96
2h05m15.360s
Accident damage
CLA
33
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
73
1h24m14.416s
Accident
CLA
34
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
60
1h18m14.501s
Accident
CLA
35
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
24
30m37.740s
Accident damage
CLA
36
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
20
30m58.179s
Accident damage
CLA
37
Justin Allgaier
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
28m29.600s
Accident
CLA
38
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
16
24m18.806s
Accident
CLA
39
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
15
16m50.975s
Accident
CLA
40
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
14
13m20.554s
Accident
CLA
