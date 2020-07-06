NASCAR Brickyard 400: Harvick wins, Penske mechanic injured after pit road crash

Bethonie Waring
Autosport
Harvick wins Brickyard 400 as Hamlin crashes
Harvick wins Brickyard 400 as Hamlin crashes

Kevin Harvick wins the Brickyard 400 after a spectacular crash for Denny Hamlin in the closing stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis.

The race was red flagged early on after a multi-car pile up in the pitlane, which left one of Ryan Blaney's Team Penske pit crew injured.

Blaney was able to continue and kept up the strong pace through the first half of the race but hit the wall in the closing stages of the second stage.

Caught up in the incident was Justin Allgaier, who stood in for Jimmie Johnson in the Hendrick Motorsport #48 after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

Allgaier started from the back of the grid and was making progress before the accident.

Harvick and Hamlin had been running together throughout the race, but Hamlin had the advantage after the final set of pit stops.

The pair had been called into the pits on the same lap, but a communication issue for Harvick meant he didn't receive the message and entered pit road a lap later, emerging behind Hamlin.

Harvick wins Brickyard 400 as Hamlin crashes
Harvick wins Brickyard 400 as Hamlin crashes

After a late race caution due to a crash for Alex Bowman, Harvick was almost caught out by third-placed Matt Kenseth, but managed to stay ahead and brought the fight back to Hamlin.

Hamlin maintained his position for a number of laps and was pulling away from Harvick when a puncture sent him int the wall with seven laps remaining.

Clearing the incident sent the already delayed race into overtime, but three clean laps for Harvick allowed him to take the victory ahead of Kenseth and Aric Almirola.

Chase Elliot spent most of the race in the battle with Hamlin and Harvick, finishing runner up behind Harvick at the end of stage two.

But the Hendrick Motorsports crew mistimed his final pit stop, dropping him out of contention and he finished 11th.

Kurt Busch had also been running at the front of the field in the early stages of the race, but the #1 car fell off its jack during the chaotic opening pit stop and he lost valuable time.

It looked as if he may have recovered in the closing stages of the race, but fell back out of the top 10 after the penultimate caution.

Brad Keslowski took fourth ahead of Cole Custer and Kyle Busch, while Michael McDonald, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Logano completed the top 10.

Brickyard 400 Results - 161 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

161

3h16m05.703s

-

CLA

2

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

161

3h16m06.446s

0.743s

CLA

3

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

161

3h16m07.329s

1.626s

CLA

4

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

161

3h16m07.472s

1.769s

CLA

5

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

161

3h16m08.480s

2.777s

CLA

6

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

161

3h16m09.163s

3.460s

CLA

7

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

161

3h16m10.103s

4.400s

CLA

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

161

3h16m10.972s

5.269s

CLA

9

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

161

3h16m11.850s

6.147s

CLA

10

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

161

3h16m12.429s

6.726s

CLA

11

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

161

3h16m14.406s

8.703s

CLA

12

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

161

3h16m14.723s

9.020s

CLA

13

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

161

3h16m16.377s

10.674s

CLA

14

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

161

3h16m20.674s

14.971s

CLA

15

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

161

3h16m20.675s

14.972s

CLA

16

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

161

3h16m21.209s

15.506s

CLA

17

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

161

3h16m27.716s

22.013s

CLA

18

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

161

3h16m54.485s

48.782s

CLA

19

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

161

3h17m03.335s

57.632s

CLA

20

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

160

3h16m18.803s

1 Lap

CLA

21

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

160

3h16m21.753s

1 Lap

CLA

22

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

3h16m25.062s

1 Lap

CLA

23

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

159

3h16m26.539s

2 Laps

CLA

24

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

159

3h16m33.897s

2 Laps

CLA

25

Josh Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

158

3h16m28.816s

3 Laps

CLA

26

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

157

3h16m45.483s

4 Laps

CLA

27

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

156

3h16m26.332s

5 Laps

CLA

28

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

153

3h02m04.661s

Accident

CLA

29

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

153

3h16m52.678s

8 Laps

CLA

30

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

132

2h38m13.357s

Accident

CLA

31

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

99

2h52m39.036s

Accident

CLA

32

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

96

2h05m15.360s

Accident damage

CLA

33

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

73

1h24m14.416s

Accident

CLA

34

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

60

1h18m14.501s

Accident

CLA

35

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

24

30m37.740s

Accident damage

CLA

36

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

20

30m58.179s

Accident damage

CLA

37

Justin Allgaier

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

28m29.600s

Accident

CLA

38

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

16

24m18.806s

Accident

CLA

39

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

15

16m50.975s

Accident

CLA

40

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

14

13m20.554s

Accident

CLA


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next