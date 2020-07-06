NASCAR Brickyard 400: Harvick wins, Penske mechanic injured after pit road crash

Harvick wins Brickyard 400 as Hamlin crashes

Kevin Harvick wins the Brickyard 400 after a spectacular crash for Denny Hamlin in the closing stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis.

The race was red flagged early on after a multi-car pile up in the pitlane, which left one of Ryan Blaney's Team Penske pit crew injured.

Blaney was able to continue and kept up the strong pace through the first half of the race but hit the wall in the closing stages of the second stage.

Caught up in the incident was Justin Allgaier, who stood in for Jimmie Johnson in the Hendrick Motorsport #48 after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

Allgaier started from the back of the grid and was making progress before the accident.

Harvick and Hamlin had been running together throughout the race, but Hamlin had the advantage after the final set of pit stops.

The pair had been called into the pits on the same lap, but a communication issue for Harvick meant he didn't receive the message and entered pit road a lap later, emerging behind Hamlin.

After a late race caution due to a crash for Alex Bowman, Harvick was almost caught out by third-placed Matt Kenseth, but managed to stay ahead and brought the fight back to Hamlin.

Hamlin maintained his position for a number of laps and was pulling away from Harvick when a puncture sent him int the wall with seven laps remaining.

Clearing the incident sent the already delayed race into overtime, but three clean laps for Harvick allowed him to take the victory ahead of Kenseth and Aric Almirola.

Chase Elliot spent most of the race in the battle with Hamlin and Harvick, finishing runner up behind Harvick at the end of stage two.

But the Hendrick Motorsports crew mistimed his final pit stop, dropping him out of contention and he finished 11th.

Kurt Busch had also been running at the front of the field in the early stages of the race, but the #1 car fell off its jack during the chaotic opening pit stop and he lost valuable time.

It looked as if he may have recovered in the closing stages of the race, but fell back out of the top 10 after the penultimate caution.

Brad Keslowski took fourth ahead of Cole Custer and Kyle Busch, while Michael McDonald, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Logano completed the top 10.



Brickyard 400 Results - 161 laps

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 161 3h16m05.703s - CLA 2 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 161 3h16m06.446s 0.743s CLA 3 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 161 3h16m07.329s 1.626s CLA 4 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 161 3h16m07.472s 1.769s CLA 5 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 161 3h16m08.480s 2.777s CLA 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 161 3h16m09.163s 3.460s CLA 7 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 161 3h16m10.103s 4.400s CLA 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 161 3h16m10.972s 5.269s CLA 9 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 161 3h16m11.850s 6.147s CLA 10 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 161 3h16m12.429s 6.726s CLA 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 161 3h16m14.406s 8.703s CLA 12 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 161 3h16m14.723s 9.020s CLA 13 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 161 3h16m16.377s 10.674s CLA 14 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 161 3h16m20.674s 14.971s CLA 15 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 161 3h16m20.675s 14.972s CLA 16 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 161 3h16m21.209s 15.506s CLA 17 Ross Chastain Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 161 3h16m27.716s 22.013s CLA 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 161 3h16m54.485s 48.782s CLA 19 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 161 3h17m03.335s 57.632s CLA 20 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 160 3h16m18.803s 1 Lap CLA 21 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 160 3h16m21.753s 1 Lap CLA 22 B.J. McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 160 3h16m25.062s 1 Lap CLA 23 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 159 3h16m26.539s 2 Laps CLA 24 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 159 3h16m33.897s 2 Laps CLA 25 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet 158 3h16m28.816s 3 Laps CLA 26 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Ford 157 3h16m45.483s 4 Laps CLA 27 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 156 3h16m26.332s 5 Laps CLA 28 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 153 3h02m04.661s Accident CLA 29 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 153 3h16m52.678s 8 Laps CLA 30 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 132 2h38m13.357s Accident CLA 31 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 99 2h52m39.036s Accident CLA 32 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 96 2h05m15.360s Accident damage CLA 33 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 73 1h24m14.416s Accident CLA 34 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 60 1h18m14.501s Accident CLA 35 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 24 30m37.740s Accident damage CLA 36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 20 30m58.179s Accident damage CLA 37 Justin Allgaier Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 28m29.600s Accident CLA 38 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 24m18.806s Accident CLA 39 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 15 16m50.975s Accident CLA 40 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 14 13m20.554s Accident CLA





