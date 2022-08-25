NASCAR breaks down Kurt Busch waiver withdrawal

Associated Press

Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR's playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. 23XI Racing on Thursday withdrew the medical waiver that was holding Busch's spot in the playoffs. “As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 cae to make a playoff run with our team, it's still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”