NASCAR breaks down Kurt Busch waiver withdrawal
NASCAR's Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition, discusses Kurt Busch's waiver withdrawal and subsequent playoffs ineligibility.
Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs, and is withdrawing his waiver into the playoffs.
NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on 23XI’s decision to withdraw its request for Kurt Busch’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff waiver.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona for the final regular season race before the 10-race playoff chase begins. Here is everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Kurt Busch withdraws waiver to be eligible for the Cup playoffs, meaning Martin Truex Jr. holds the final provisional playoff spot entering Daytona.
Busch hasn’t raced since late July after suffering a brain injury during qualifying at Pocono on July 23. The news further complicates an already thrilling playoff chase.
Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR's playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. 23XI Racing on Thursday withdrew the medical waiver that was holding Busch's spot in the playoffs. “As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 cae to make a playoff run with our team, it's still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”
The Cup Series regular season will end Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Weekend schedule includes times, weather, etc.
Chase Elliott says his focus isn't on the Watkins Glen restart with Kyle Larson but on getting better for a strong run in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
23XI Racing announced Thursday that driver Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, and as a result the team will withdraw its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran‘s playoff eligibility. The decision to withdraw a waiver request effectively removes Busch, who won earlier this year at Kansas Speedway […]
Kyle Larson was a 20-year-old with lots of promise in 2013, when he showed Daytona short-track fans he wasn't afraid to flare the elbows in late laps.
Competition director Ryan Pemberton has left the JR Motorsports Xfinity Series team.
