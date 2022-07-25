NASCAR’s Brad Moran details issues with Nos. 11 and 18

Associated Press

Kyle Busch pulled a yellow M&M’s polo over another shirt before he walked onto the stage to celebrate o ne more victory as a team owner in the NASCAR Truck Series. Busch is down to his final months wearing the M&M’s gear until the shirt gets tossed aside like an old Snickers wrapper. The wait for a new deal with Joe Gibbs Racing dragged on into Pocono Raceway with the two-time Cup champion seemingly no closer to a contract resolution.