NASCAR’s Brad Moran details issues with Nos. 11 and 18
NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran details the issues that got the Nos. 11 and 18 disqualified at Pocono Raceway.
Chase Elliott is declared the winner at Pocono after the top two cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each failed inspection after the race.
Kyle Busch discusses his finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He originally finished second but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
Busch will be replaced by Ty Gibbs. It'll be the first Cup Series race for the 19-year-old.
The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race did indeed go off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway. “Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!” the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted. In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.
Kyle Busch pulled a yellow M&M’s polo over another shirt before he walked onto the stage to celebrate o ne more victory as a team owner in the NASCAR Truck Series. Busch is down to his final months wearing the M&M’s gear until the shirt gets tossed aside like an old Snickers wrapper. The wait for a new deal with Joe Gibbs Racing dragged on into Pocono Raceway with the two-time Cup champion seemingly no closer to a contract resolution.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin mimicked Steph Curry's victory celebration after his record-setting seventh win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
A strong run in the final stage led Denny Hamlin to a victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Jimmie Johnson went around the small oval at greater than 175 mph which was much different than his NASCAR days.
Joe Gibbs shed some light on Kyle Busch's contract status for 2023 with JGR saying it was 'discouraging' trying to find sponsorship.
Relive the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in this week's Race Rewind.
Andretti finished ninth in Saturday's season finale, but it was good enough for Superstar Racing Experience points championship.
Denny Hamlin scored his third win of the season, holding off teammate Kyle Busch. Here is how the rest of the field finished.
Petty GMS teams found in violation of rocker box assembly rules; Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and their teams docked 35 points, crew chiefs ejected from Pocono...