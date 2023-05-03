NASCAR betting, odds: There have been six different winners in the last six Kansas races

Will Kansas Speedway see a seventh different winner in seven races on Sunday?

Six drivers have won the last six races at the 1.5-mile track since Denny Hamlin won the second race of 2019 and the first race of 2020. And given the way things have gone so far in 2023, a seventh winner in seven doesn’t seem all that unlikely on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, FS1).

Each of the drivers in the top six in the Cup Series points standings through the first 11 races of the season either hasn’t won at Kansas recently or hasn’t won at the track at all. The fastest driver of 2023 (William Byron) hasn’t won at Kansas himself either.

Whoever wins Sunday’s race is very likely to not win at the track in the fall during the postseason. While four drivers have won consecutive races at Kansas since the track opened in 2001, Martin Truex Jr. is the only driver to win both races in a season since it started hosting two races a year in 2011. Truex swept the 2017 races at the track on the way to his only Cup Series title.

Kyle Larson enters the race as the driver on top of the board as he continues to be the weekly favorite. Larson’s only win of the season so far came at Martinsville and three different drivers have won the first three intermediate track races of the season. Kyle Busch won at Fontana, William Byron won at Las Vegas and Joey Logano won at Atlanta.

Logano’s win at Atlanta came all the way back in the middle of March as the Cup Series hasn’t been to an intermediate track race since. The gains teams have made on their intermediate programs could be on display on Sunday with such a gap between the March 5 race at Las Vegas and the race at Kansas. Does that benefit Hendrick Motorsports after its drivers finished 1-2-3 in Vegas? Or will someone close the gap?

Here’s what you need to know to bet Sunday’s race via BetMGM.

The favorites

Kyle Larson (+500)

Denny Hamlin (+700)

William Byron (+800)

Tyler Reddick (+800)

Martin Truex Jr. (+900)

Christopher Bell (+900)

Larson won the fall race in 2021 at Kansas and has eight top-10 finishes in 16 starts. Hamlin is tied with Kevin Harvick for the most wins among active drivers at the track (3) but has just 12 top 10s in 29 starts. Byron has six top-10 finishes in 10 starts but just one top five.

Reddick scored top 10s in two of his first four starts at the track but hasn’t finished better than 22nd in his last three starts. Truex has finished outside the top 10 just once since he was 11th in the 2016 fall race and Bell’s finishes the last three Kansas races have steadily improved from eighth to fifth to third.

Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are all among the favorites for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Good mid-tier value

Bubba Wallace (+1800)

Joey Logano (+1800)

Wallace is looking to become the fifth driver to go back-to-back at Kansas after winning the fall race. His two top-10 finishes at Kansas have come in the last two races. Logano also has three wins at the track but has finished 17th in three of the last four races since he won the 2020 fall race.

Don't bet this driver

Daniel Suarez (+2500)

Suarez has just two top-10 finishes in 12 starts at Kansas and his Trackhouse team doesn’t seem to have the speed it did a season ago.

Looking for a long shot?

Josh Berry (+5000)

Berry is making his first Cup Series start at Kansas but finished seventh in the 2022 Xfinity Series race at the track. He’s in Sunday’s race in place of the injured Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports and could have a car capable of a win. He’s in the best equipment of any driver at these odds.