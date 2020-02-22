NASCAR betting: Odds, best bets for 2020 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

After a Daytona 500 that was both entertaining and terrifying, NASCAR heads to Las Vegas for the 2020 Pennzoil 400.

Ross Chastain will replace Ryan Newman in the No. 6 car following Newman's scary last-lap crash that sent him to the hospital on Monday. Thankfully, Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday and will take the week off to continue his recovery.

Denny Hamlin was the winner at Daytona, marking his second straight Daytona 500 victory and third overall. He'll start in the back of the pack for Sunday's race after failing Saturday's inspection.

Here are your best bets for Sunday afternoon's race:

It's no surprise to see Harvick as the Vegas favorite as the veteran lives for these 1.5-mile speedways. Harvick has two career wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a dominant victory in the 2018 Pennzoil 400 when he led a whopping 214 laps. He'll be in the mix for the win all afternoon long on Sunday.

Value Pick: Clint Bowyer (60/1)

Bowyer had one of the fastest cars in practice (178.383 mph) and starts in the ninth position Sunday. The 40-year-old was in contention for the win at Daytona last weekend until he got caught up in a wreck toward the end. He finished sixth.

Bowyer's last Cup win came at Michigan in 2018. Since then, he's notched 27 top-10 finishes. He's due for a trip to victory lane and had fantastic value for this weekend's race.

Lottery Pick: Ross Chastain (5000/1)

These wild odds are bound to change as Chastain has been named Ryan Newman's replacement in the No. 6 car. Either way, Chastain is the guy you want to sprinkle some money on if you're interested in taking your chances with a longshot. He's an under-the-radar, albeit talented driver and will start in the 15th position on Sunday.

Our Official Pick: Martin Truex Jr. (5/1)

Truex won the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and he's our pick to get it done again this weekend.

The 2017 Cup Series champion also won this race back in March, and has tallied six more top-10 finishes at this track in addition to those two victories. He'll start up front on Sunday.

Here are the full odds to win the 2020 Pennzoil 400, via Westgate Sportsbook:

Kyle Busch 9/2 Kevin Harvick 9/2 Martin Truex Jr. 5/1 Brad Keselowski 6/1 Joey Logano 7/1 Denny Hamlin 10/1 Kyle Larson 10/1 Chase Elliott 14/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Kurt Busch 30/1 Erik Jones 30/1 Alex Bowman 30/1 William Byron 30/1 Jimmie Johnson 40/1 Clint Bowyer 60/1 Aric Almirola 80/1 Matt DiBenedetto 60/1 Christopher Bell 100/1 Austin Dillon 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Cole Custer 100/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Tyler Reddick 300/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500/1 Daniel Suarez 500/1 John Hunter Nemechek 1000/1 Ryan Preece 1000/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Darrell Wallace Jr. 1000/1 Michael McDowell 1000/1 Corey LaJoie 2000/1 Ross Chastain 5000/1 Brennan Poole 5000/1 Joey Gade 5000/1 Quin Houff 5000/1 JJ Yeley 5000/1 Timmy Hill 5000/1 BJ McLeod 5000/1

