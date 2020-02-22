NASCAR betting: Odds, best bets for 2020 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas
After a Daytona 500 that was both entertaining and terrifying, NASCAR heads to Las Vegas for the 2020 Pennzoil 400.
Ross Chastain will replace Ryan Newman in the No. 6 car following Newman's scary last-lap crash that sent him to the hospital on Monday. Thankfully, Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday and will take the week off to continue his recovery.
Denny Hamlin was the winner at Daytona, marking his second straight Daytona 500 victory and third overall. He'll start in the back of the pack for Sunday's race after failing Saturday's inspection.
Here are your best bets for Sunday afternoon's race:
Favorite: Kevin Harvick (9/2)
It's no surprise to see Harvick as the Vegas favorite as the veteran lives for these 1.5-mile speedways. Harvick has two career wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a dominant victory in the 2018 Pennzoil 400 when he led a whopping 214 laps. He'll be in the mix for the win all afternoon long on Sunday.
Value Pick: Clint Bowyer (60/1)
Bowyer had one of the fastest cars in practice (178.383 mph) and starts in the ninth position Sunday. The 40-year-old was in contention for the win at Daytona last weekend until he got caught up in a wreck toward the end. He finished sixth.
Bowyer's last Cup win came at Michigan in 2018. Since then, he's notched 27 top-10 finishes. He's due for a trip to victory lane and had fantastic value for this weekend's race.
Lottery Pick: Ross Chastain (5000/1)
These wild odds are bound to change as Chastain has been named Ryan Newman's replacement in the No. 6 car. Either way, Chastain is the guy you want to sprinkle some money on if you're interested in taking your chances with a longshot. He's an under-the-radar, albeit talented driver and will start in the 15th position on Sunday.
Our Official Pick: Martin Truex Jr. (5/1)
Truex won the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and he's our pick to get it done again this weekend.
The 2017 Cup Series champion also won this race back in March, and has tallied six more top-10 finishes at this track in addition to those two victories. He'll start up front on Sunday.
Here are the full odds to win the 2020 Pennzoil 400, via Westgate Sportsbook:
Kyle Busch
9/2
Kevin Harvick
9/2
Martin Truex Jr.
5/1
Brad Keselowski
6/1
Joey Logano
7/1
Denny Hamlin
10/1
Kyle Larson
10/1
Chase Elliott
14/1
Ryan Blaney
20/1
Kurt Busch
30/1
Erik Jones
30/1
Alex Bowman
30/1
William Byron
30/1
Jimmie Johnson
40/1
Clint Bowyer
60/1
Aric Almirola
80/1
Matt DiBenedetto
60/1
Christopher Bell
100/1
Austin Dillon
100/1
Ryan Newman
100/1
Cole Custer
100/1
Chris Buescher
300/1
Tyler Reddick
300/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
500/1
Daniel Suarez
500/1
John Hunter Nemechek
1000/1
Ryan Preece
1000/1
Ty Dillon
1000/1
Darrell Wallace Jr.
1000/1
Michael McDowell
1000/1
Corey LaJoie
2000/1
Ross Chastain
5000/1
Brennan Poole
5000/1
Joey Gade
5000/1
Quin Houff
5000/1
JJ Yeley
5000/1
Timmy Hill
5000/1
BJ McLeod
5000/1
