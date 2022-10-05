NASCAR betting: Chase Elliott is the Roval favorite after his Talladega win

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read

You’ll be shocked to learn that Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Elliott has won two of the four races at the track and is widely considered the best road course racer in the Cup Series. He’s also the only driver locked into the third round of the playoffs after his win at Talladega. Elliott has five victories so far in 2022; no other driver has more than two.

Elliott became the first playoff driver to win a playoff race and he enters the Roval with the benefit of not having to worry about points. The top eight drivers in the standings move onto the third round; there are seven spots up for grabs on Sunday.

With Alex Bowman out because of a concussion suffered on Sep. 25, three drivers will be eliminated. Austin Cindric is currently tied for eighth with Chase Briscoe and is closer to second in the points standings than he is to Christopher Bell in 11th.

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 02: Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on October 02, 2022 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 02: Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on October 02, 2022 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bell is 65 points back of Ryan Blaney in second while Cindric is 32 points back. William Byron is between Cindric and Bell and 11 points back of Briscoe in the eighth and final playoff spot. He could reasonably get into the playoffs with an average day thanks to misfortune by drivers ahead of him.

Bell, meanwhile, needs to get as many stage points as possible and finish in the top 10 to have a decent shot at advancing. With a maximum of 20 stage points available in the first two stages, Bell could win the opening stages of the race and would still be 11th in the standings.

Here’s a look at the points standings ahead of the final race of the second round.

1. Chase Elliott (Talladega win)

2. Ryan Blaney, 3,101 points

3. Ross Chastain, 3,097

4. Denny Hamlin, 3,090

5. Joey Logano, 3,087

6. Kyle Larson, 3,087

7. Daniel Suarez, 3,081

8. Chase Briscoe, 3,069

9. Austin Cindric, 3,069

10. William Byron, 3,058

11. Christopher Bell, 3,036

12. Alex Bowman, 3,015

The favorites

  • Chase Elliott (+400)

  • Tyler Reddick (+600)

  • Kyle Larson (+800)

  • AJ Allmendinger (+1000)

  • Daniel Suarez (+1400)

  • William Byron (+1400)

Elliott’s average finish is fifth over four races. Reddick’s is seventh, though he’s raced just twice at the Roval. Larson’s win a season ago is his only top-five finish at the track and Allmendinger should be up front for much of the race. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are just outside the top six favorites and have average finishes inside the top 10. They’re worth a serious look on Sunday even if they’re not among the top five favorites.

Good mid-tier value

  • Denny Hamlin (+1800)

  • Martin Truex Jr. (+2800)

Hamlin has just one top five finish in four starts at the Roval but has started each of the last two races on the pole and has never finished outside the top 20. Truex has two top-10 finishes and his 29th-place finish in 2021 was his first outside the top 15.

Don’t bet this driver

  • Daniel Suarez (+1400)

We’re not sure why Suarez is among the favorites to win the race. Yeah, he won at Sonoma, but he’s never finished better than 13th at the Roval and that’s his only finish inside the top 20.

Looking for a long shot?

  • Cole Custer (+10000)

Custer isn’t going to win on Sunday. But he does have two top-20 finishes and a top 10 at the Roval. There are worse long shots to lose your money on.

Recommended Stories

  • Talladega’s tale of two drivers: One celebrates, one laments

    Chase Elliott's win vaulted him into the third round of the Cup playoffs, while Joey Logano was left to wonder about how his race finished.

  • NASCAR viewer’s guide for Charlotte Roval

    A look at the details, key storylines, weather forecast and TV info for this weekend's Xfinity and Cup playoff races at the Charlotte Roval.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott leaps to the front

    A power move entering the final lap pushed Chase Elliott to victory Sunday at Talladega and into first place in the NBC NASCAR Power Rankings.

  • Aaron Judge tops Roger Maris with historic 62nd home run I The Rush

    Aaron Judge hit a historic 62nd home run, catapulting the Yankees superstar into sole possession of the American League single-season home run record. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are reportedly hiring divorce lawyers after publicly discussing their marital problems over the past few years. Plus, we are learning more about the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball.

  • Leipold happy at No. 19 Kansas despite links to Wisconsin

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) The long-suffering football fans at Kansas mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and rumors began that the Huskers would be interested in hiring the Jayhawks' Lance Leipold as their next coach. When Wisconsin fired its coach this week? Leipold was born in the small town of Jefferson, about a 40-minute drive from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and he's about as Wisconsin as summer sausage and cheese.

  • Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race

    Chase Elliott secured his spot in the next round after winning at Talladega, but other drivers have some work to do to advance.

  • Can gene sequencing at birth prevent terrible diseases? Researchers hope so.

    Researchers hope a baby's blood can unlock secrets of their predisposition to diseases, many years ahead of when they happen.

  • Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Phillies react to making playoffs

    There were hugs, there were tributes, there was champagne. A huge weight is off the Phillies' shoulders but they still want much more. Hear from the key players in a delirious postgame clubhouse. By Jim Salisbury

  • Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

    The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad as they began preparing for life without dynamic running back Javonte Williams. The Broncs played Williams on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. Both were hurt in the Broncos' loss at Las Vegas on Sunday.

  • IMF says wage-price spirals are rare, but rate hikes needed to quell inflation expectations

    New research by the International Monetary Fund shows that sustained wage-price spirals are historically rare, and recent sharp interest rate hikes by central banks are likely to help prevent high inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. In an analytical chapter released on Wednesday from the IMF's forthcoming World Economic Outlook, the Fund said wage and price hike dynamics in 2020 and 2021 were driven by "highly unusual" COVID-19 pandemic shocks, unlike past episodes that reacted to more conventional economic forces. IMF researchers studied 22 episodes of high inflation and falling real wages in advanced economies over the past 50 years and found most subsided quickly.

  • Pink Fund has paid over $6M to help breast cancer patients

    Fighting breast cancer is hard enough - then add in the monetary cost of everything. That's where Pink Fund has stepped in and raised over $6 million for women fighting breast cancer.

  • Everything Brent Venables had to say in his Tuesday press conference

    Coming off the loss to TCU and in preparation for the Texas Longhorns what did Brent Venables have to say when he met with the media Tuesday?

  • NASCAR: Alex Bowman one of three Cup Series drivers to miss Charlotte Roval due to crash injuries

    Bowman will miss a second straight race after suffering a concussion in a crash at Texas. His absence means he's officially eliminated from title contention.

  • Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on Moment They Fell in Love on 'Big Bang Theory' Set

    Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki open up about their on and off-screen romance while filming ‘Big Bang Theory,’ in an interview for the book ‘The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story.’ The former co-stars dish on the moment they fell in love in an excerpt for ‘Vanity Fair.’

  • As EV sales grow, battle over U.S. road weight limits heats up

    Car haulers are pushing the Biden administration and lawmakers to increase truck weight limits on U.S. highways so they can transport more heavy electric vehicles, a move fiercely opposed by the rail industry and safety advocates who say the heavier loads are significantly more dangerous. Even before a recent spike in EV sales, U.S. roads have been carrying heavier loads, as cars and trucks climbed from an average of 3,200 pounds (1,451 kilos) to 4,200 pounds over the last four decades, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Ross Chastain Shoots Down Next Gen Car Critics: 'They Don't Speak For All Of Us'

    NASCAR driver Ross Chastain seems to be courting controversy once again by calling out some of his fellow “Race For The Championship” stars over comments they've bhnb gv m made about the hottest issue of the 2022 Cup Series season, Next Gen cars. For those unfamiliar, this season marks a big change for NASCAR drivers across the board. The organization implemented mandatory criteria for all racers to use Next Gen cars. The move is theoretically designed to level the playing field for everyone and

  • Tennessee football drama at LSU started with a hurricane | Mike Strange

    The 2005 game followed Katrina and Rita, but that was only the beginning.

  • Hailie Deegan to make Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas

    Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, she announced Tuesday via YouTube. Deegan, a Camping World Truck Series regular, will pilot the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford with sponsorship from Pristine Auctions in the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Oct. 15 (3 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports […]

  • Conor McGregor names the ‘toughest’ opponent he has ever fought

    The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters

  • Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

    A cheating scandal in fishing? Yep, and the story behind it is fascinating.