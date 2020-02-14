NASCAR betting: 2020 Daytona 500 odds and best bets

The green flag for the 2020 NASCAR season will wave Sunday shortly after drivers start their engines for the 2020 Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin will look to make it back-to-back Daytona 500 victories after edging out Kyle Busch for the win in last year's exciting race. He'll start in the 21st position, but he still enters the weekend as the Vegas favorite at 10/1 odds. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (30/1 odds) will start on the pole.

One thing to know about the Daytona 500 is unlike most of the other races over the course of the season, it's totally up for grabs. Anything can happen. This is the one race in which betting on a longshot has a real chance of paying off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, who should you place your money on to take the first trip to victory lane of the new NASCAR season? Here are your best bets:

Favorite: Denny Hamlin (10/1)

Hamlin is going for the third Daytona 500 victory of his career, and it's no surprise to see him as the favorite coming off last year's win. He's out to make a statement after falling just short of his first NASCAR championship a season ago, so he's a fine pick if you're looking to play it safe on Sunday.

Value Pick: William Byron (25/1)

Byron is our pick to be the breakout driver of 2020, so what better way to start it off than a Daytona 500 win? The 22-year-old has put himself in a solid position to do so, winning the second Duel qualifying race on Thursday which means he'll start in the third spot. The No. 24 Chevrolet is on the rise and will be in the mix all year, including on Sunday.

Lottery Pick: Darrell Wallace Jr. (60/1)

Last year's Daytona 500 didn't go as planned for Bubba Wallace after the No. 43 car posted a 38th-place DNF. But let's not forget Wallace earned a second-place finish in this race as a rookie in 2018.

Story continues

Wallace has been fast in practice this week and earned a solid fifth-place finish in the first Duels race Thursday night. He'll start in the 11th position on Sunday and if you're looking to cash in on a lottery ticket, you can do much worse.

Our Official Pick: Joey Logano (10/1)

Logano's win in Thursday's Duel qualifying race was just a preview. He's our pick to take home the checkered flag.

Sure, we aren't really going out on a limb here considering he's one of the favorites, but Logano has been one of the more consistent drivers here over the last couple of years and won the Daytona 500 in 2015. In last season's race, he placed fourth.

Keep an eye on that No. 22 Ford Mustang GT on Sunday.

Here are the full odds to win the Daytona 500, via Westgate Sportsbook:

Joey Logano 10/1

Brad Keselowski 10/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Kyle Busch 10/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Ryan Blaney 14/1

Martin Truex Jr. 14/1

Kurt Busch 20/1

Alex Bowman 25/1

William Byron 25/1

Clint Bowyer 25/1

Aric Almirola 25/1

Matt DiBenedetto 25/1

Jimmie Johnson 25/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 30/1

Erik Jones 30/1

Austin Dillon 30/1

Ryan Newman 30/1

Kyle Larson 30/1

Cole Custer 60/1

Christopher Bell 60/1

Chris Buescher 60/1

Tyler Reddick 60/1

Ty Dillon 60/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 60/1

Ross Chastain 60/1

Ryan Preece 80/1

Michael McDowell 80/1

John Hunter Nemechek 100/1

Field 40/1

NASCAR betting: 2020 Daytona 500 odds and best bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston