NASCAR becomes first league partner of AGA's 'Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly.' campaign

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2020) — NASCAR and the American Gaming Association (AGA) are teaming up to educate NASCAR fans on responsible sports betting through the AGA‘s Have a Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly. public service campaign. As the campaign‘s first professional sports league partner, NASCAR will develop co-branded content that encourages new and seasoned sports bettors to “Take a Pit Stop” and bet responsibly.

Today’s partnership announcement coincides with the AGA‘s Responsible Gaming Education Week (Sept. 13-19), held annually to showcase the gaming industry’s year-round commitment to responsible gaming initiatives and promote transparency and gaming literacy to customers.

“Legal sports betting allows fans to engage with their favorite drivers and race teams in new, exciting ways. It is critically important to ensure they are informed about how to do so responsibly,” said Casey Clark, Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications, AGA. “This partnership further demonstrates NASCAR’s leadership among professional sports on responsible gaming.”

Over the last year, NASCAR entered into a series of partnerships with world-class brands to prepare the industry and its fans for the rapidly growing sports betting market. Sportradar signed on as NASCAR‘s integrity partner, BetGenius as its data provider, Penn National Gaming and BetMGM as Authorized Gaming Operators, IMG Arena as its international streaming partner, and EquiLottery and LEAP in the lottery and virtual gaming spaces, respectively. To help fans become educated on sports betting, NASCAR recently launched NASCAR.com/betcenter and also works closely with The Action Network and VSiN.

“Ensuring that our fans have the resources to bet responsibly is a founding principle of our gaming strategy,” said Scott Warfield, Managing Director, Gaming, NASCAR. “The AGA uniquely understands the convergence of legal betting, sports, and responsible gaming. As sports bettors increasingly engage with NASCAR, we look forward to working together to promote bettor education and resources that help prepare our fans for the rapidly expanding legal sports betting landscape.”

As part of the partnership, NASCAR will develop co-branded content for distribution across its social platforms and produce public service announcements that will run across national radio. NASCAR.com will also produce original responsible gaming content for NASCAR.com/betcenter, which provide fans with stats, odds, and information designed to empower them to make informed decisions in the fantasy and gaming space.

The American Gaming Association launched Have a Game Plan.® in late 2019 as an extension of the industry’s ongoing commitment to responsibility. The AGA and NASCAR are both contributors to the International Center for Responsible Gaming‘s (ICRG) fund to support research on sports wagering; AGA as a founding donor and NASCAR as the fund‘s first league supporter.