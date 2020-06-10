NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all tracks with immediate effect

NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all tracks

NASCAR has banned the display of the Confederate flag at all race tracks and properties, effective immediately, due to its racist symbolism.

The flag - historically the emblem of the Confederate South, who opposed the abolition of slavery, during the American Civil War in the 19th Century - was already banned from being displayed in any official capacity, but it remained prevalent in the infield at most race tracks.

The sanctioning body has now gone a step further following comments from Bubba Wallace Monday on CNN with Don Lemon, where he said there's no place for the flag in the sport anymore.

A statement from NASCAR on the move read: "The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.

"The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

NASCAR took a firm stance against racism last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, holding a moment of silence for racial inequality before the green flag in light of recent protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month.

NASCAR official and U.S. Army veteran Kirk Price dropped to one knee during pre-race ceremonies as the field was parked on the front stretch.

Wallace and the famed Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 team will run a "Black Lives Matter" paint scheme on Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway.

