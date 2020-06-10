NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all events, properties in statement

Richard Sherman has made his voice loud and clear regarding racial and social injustices following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis police custody more than two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the 49ers star cornerback applauded NASACAR driver Bubba Wallace for racing in a car that will have a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme. Wallace also made it clear Confederate flags should have no place in NASCAR.

I respect it. This is change. This fan base isn't the most diverse or inclusive and takes a lot of courage to take this stand in this sport. https://t.co/hCceVjWl7F — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 10, 2020

Bubba Wallace, on CNN, said #NASCAR should ban the Confederate flag from race tracks. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 9, 2020

The next day after Sherman's tweet applauding Wallace, needed change came to NASCAR. It was announced Wednesday that NASCAR no longer will allow Confederate flags at events or on any properties.

NASCAR returned in May after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. There initially were no fans in attendance, but it was announced Tuesday that 5,000 fans will be allowed at Talladega Speedway for the Geico 500 on June 21.

There are no more NASCAR events scheduled at Sonoma Raceway this year.

Sherman recently has spoken on how racism is talked about in NFL locker rooms and on his own experiences with police growing up. He also has explained the importance of white quarterbacks speaking up right now, while also calling Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' silence "speaks volumes" regarding his lack of a voice at such a historic time.

The 32-year-old always has made his voice be heard, and he's so doing so right now on topics that must be heard.

