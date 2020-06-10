NASCAR is acting on a June 1 promise to "help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country."

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that the confederate flag would be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties.

In a statement NASCAR tweeted, they said, "The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

In 2015, NASCAR tracks asked fans not to bring confederate flags, but fell short of a ban. Fans reportedly didn't listen and kept bringing the flags to races.

Some drivers have also taken it upon themselves to take the messaging further.

Bubba Wallace unveiled a Black Lives Matter car he will race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night.

He also wore a t-shirt that said "I Can't Breathe" during a pre-race moment of silence for George Floyd on Sunday in Atlanta.

On June 1, NASCAR tweeted this statement regarding racial inequality across the United States



RELATED: Tim Anderson among hundreds of athletes supporting police-accountability bill



Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Art19

NASCAR bans confederate flag displays at all races, properties originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago