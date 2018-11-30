NASCAR Banquet red carpet rundown of drivers and wives

NASCAR drivers and their wives hit the red carpet Thursday night before the NASCAR Awards banquet.

Austin Dillon hosted the walk.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano and his wife Brittnay attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Austin Dillon and his wife Whitney attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Clint Bowyer and his wife Lorra attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kyle Larson and his wife Katelyn attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Brad Keselowski and his wife Paige attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Denny Hamlin and his wife Jordan Fish attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Aric Almirola and his wife Janice attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)



