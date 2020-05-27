What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500

What time is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500(k)

The race will go green at 8:25 p.m. EST. Should the event be postponed due to weather, it will be rescheduled for noon Thursday.

This will conclude four days at CMS which started with NASCAR's longest race -- the Coca Cola 600, won by Brad Keselowski. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but was later disqualified after failing post-race inspection.

Denny Hamlin has also been handed a significant penalty after ballast fell out of his car during the pace laps for the 600. His crew chief, car chief and engineer have all be been suspended for the next four Cup races.

On Monday, Kyle Busch pulled off a last-lap pass on Austin Cindric to win the Xfinity Series race. But on Tuesday, Busch's impressive win streak in the Truck Series (which dates back to 2018) ended with a second-place finish as Chase Elliott collected the $100,000 bounty for any Cup driver who could end his dominance.

Read Also:

Brad Keselowski holds off Johnson in OT for Coke 600 winJimmie Johnson disqualified, loses runner-up finish in 600NASCAR suspends Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and engineerKyle Busch wins Xfinity Charlotte race with last-lap passChase Elliott cashes in bounty with Truck win over Kyle Busch

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1, and will remain on FS1 should rain showers force the event to be postponed to Thursday.

It will be NASCAR's second consecutive week with a midweek Cup race. The lineup is based on a field invert from the results of the Coke 600. William Byron, who finished 20th, will start from pole.

This race is a makeup date for the races that lost their races due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced NASCAR to suspend their season for two months. Charlotte will join Darlington Raceway as just the second track since 1981 to hold three Cup races in a single year.

Story continues

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)

Start time: 8pm EST.

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway