NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway live updates: Kyle Busch takes big win

Alex Zietlow
Live updates have ended for this race.

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be tossing along live updates throughout Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

Unofficial results for NASCAR race

POS

CAR

DRIVER

DELTA

LAPS

BEST TIME

1

8

Kyle Busch

--

200

40.973

2

9

Chase Elliott

2.998

200

41.184

3

1

Ross Chastain

7.353

200

40.992

4

99

Daniel Suarez

11.866

200

41.161

5

4

Kevin Harvick

13.268

200

41.159

6

11

Denny Hamlin

13.296

200

41.112

7

6

Brad Keselowski

13.541

200

41.479

8

48

Alex Bowman

16.289

200

41.07

9

3

Austin Dillon

16.795

200

41.517

10

22

Joey Logano

17.013

200

41.093

11

19

Martin Truex Jr

17.105

200

41.331

12

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

23.231

200

41.407

13

17

Chris Buescher

24.082

200

41.496

14

7

Corey LaJoie

29.296

200

41.631

15

21

Harrison Burton

34.796

200

41.854

16

54

Ty Gibbs #

36.726

200

41.399

17

38

Todd Gilliland

36.869

200

41.847

18

34

Michael McDowell

41.379

200

41.952

19

43

Erik Jones

42.406

200

41.702

20

14

Chase Briscoe

43.955

200

41.746

21

31

Justin Haley

-1

199

41.944

22

42

Noah Gragson #

-1

199

41.769

23

15

JJ Yeley

-1

199

42.28

24

78

BJ McLeod

-1

199

42.067

25

24

William Byron

-2

198

41.285

26

12

Ryan Blaney

-4

196

41.028

27

51

Cody Ware

-5

195

42.605

28

2

Austin Cindric

-6

194

41.876

29

5

Kyle Larson

-15

185

41.493

30

23

Bubba Wallace

-28

172

41.368

31

77

Ty Dillon

-60

140

42.199

32

20

Christopher Bell

-112

88

41.648

33

41

Ryan Preece

-113

87

42.027

34

45

Tyler Reddick

-113

87

41.72

35

10

Aric Almirola

-114

86

41.857

36

16

AJ Allmendinger

-125

75

41.354

Live updates: Auto Club Speedway

Stage 3

Lap 200: Kyle Busch! That’s his 61st career Cup win and his first with Richard Childress Racing. What a dominant day for the No. 8 car.

Lap 180: Kyle Busch has taken the lead! The new leader, who has won here at Auto Club Speedway four times, has chased down Michael McDowell thanks to his fresh tires. Busch is extending his lead over the rest of the field, too — including over Ross Chastain, who has been his biggest competition all day on Sunday. Can the No. 8 car finish what he’s started? Also of note: William Byron speeds on pit road and will serve a pass-through penalty. That effectively ends the No. 24 car’s chase for the win.

Lap 175: He wasn’t a threat to win the race, but Bubba Wallace is officially done for the day. His hood was steaming on pit road. He was the only Toyota teammate giving Denny Hamlin any help on Sunday. Hamlin now running P9, while Busch and Chastain are closing in on Michael McDowell for the lead.

Lap 167: And the final pit stops under green begin: Joey Logano goes in there first for fuel and tires, and then Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow suit. This race is still shaping up to be between Busch and Chastain.

Lap 153: Wow! Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain putting on an exciting display of racing. The two are separated by less than 0.2 seconds while the rest of the field is over a second behind the leader. Busch is reportedly eight laps short on fuel, so he’ll be hitting pit road soon. This should shape up for quite the run for the checkered!

Lap 132: A summary of the race through two stages: 16 lead changes, eight different leaders and six cautions for 28 laps.

Stage 2

Lap 130: Ross Chastain has won another stage! That’s the first time Chastain has swept the first two stages of a Cup race in his career. The 1 car finished 6-plus seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Those who finished in the Top 10 in Stage 2 to get stage points (in order): Chastain, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Corey LaJoie.

Lap 100: The days of Aric Almirola and Christopher Bell, among others, are done. That aforementioned hit proved too much. Top 5 running right now: Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and William Byron.

Lap 83: I know it’s not a superspeedway... but that might qualify as today’s version of “The Big One.” A bunch of cars are involved in an incident right as we go green again at another restart. Ten cars officially. Among them: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe slithers through the carnage and is now in decent position.

Lap 81: Well, you know what they say? Cautions breed cautions. Corey LaJoie gets shoved into the grass, and we’re back under yellow again.

Lap 79: Martin Truex Jr. has a tire fall off on the racetrack! That means a two-lap penalty under NASCAR’s new rules. Perhaps the bad luck of 2022 has followed Truex into 2023 after all.

Lap 76: And there goes AJ Allmendinger! What happened: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared to lift, prompting a few other cars behind him to check-up. Allmendinger then knocked into Corey LaJoie and spun out into the wall. The 16 car has a bunch of damage on its left-front.

Lap 73: Green green green!

Lap 69: Some Stage 1 stats: seven lead changes, two cautions for eight laps and five different leaders. Those leaders are Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell (who began Sunday’s race on the pole). Kyle Busch has recovered quickly since his speeding on pit road penalty. Kyle Larson is still running 17 laps down. Brad Keselowski and Cody Ware are each starting Stage 2 one lap down.

Stage 1

Lap 65: And that makes a second-straight week with Ross Chastain earning a stage win. That 1 car is fast and has been running out in front all day. Those who earned stage points (in order): Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.

Lap 42: Brad Keselowski gets loose on a turn and appears to get spun out by Corey LaJoie. Caution comes out. Second caution of the day. Just over 20 laps to go in Stage 1. The pit stop opportunity wasn’t ideal for Kyle Busch. He incurred a speeding penalty exiting pit road — something he did at last week’s Daytona 500 too. Busch’s radio team tells him to “shake it off” because the 8 team “has a winning car.”

Lap 32: Kyle Larson had to miss a few laps after the competition caution. He eventually re-enters the race 15 laps down. The race’s favorite likely won’t be hitting Victory Lane here in back-to-back years.

Lap 22: We’re green once more! Martin Truex Jr. is at the back thanks to a penalty earned on pit road. The Top 5 have pretty much been the same thus far: Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez. Ford and Chevy’s dominating. The only Toyota in the Top 10 is Bubba Wallace in P6.

Lap 14: Kyle Larson takes a trip down pit road. Appears to be engine issues. The No. 5 car had to make that trip twice in the first 14 laps to diagnose a mechanical issue in real-time. Fortunately for the 5 team, a competition caution comes out (by virtue of no practice/qualifying this weekend because of rain) on Lap 15. Larson gets to earn one back left — so he’s now only one lap down — and has more time to figure out what’s going wrong under the hood.

Lap 3: And we’re off! Alex Bowman takes a big lead from the start. A bunch of water sprays as the racetrack finally has the Cup cars run over the track. Already going four-wide here. Some classic Auto Club racing early. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last week’s Daytona 500 winner who started in P2, has already fallen to P12. The 47 car found a way to notch a Top 10 here a year ago — so you can’t count that team out just yet.

Green flag! 3:52 p.m. Let’s do it!

3:34 p.m.: Per CBS, Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite, right in front Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Chase Elliott (9-1). After them: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain all came in at 10-1.

3:04 p.m.: Some updates about the racetrack’s condition considering the inclement weather: Air Titan track driers spent a chunk of Sunday morning drying off parts of the frontstretch at Auto Club after a Saturday night of showers. The track is reportedly ready. The green flag will drop at 3:47 p.m. The Xfinity Series race will begin at 8 p.m. on FS2 — it began last night, but rain forced the race to be postponed to after Sunday’s Cup race.

2:46 p.m.: This will be the last race run on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile oval. Several drivers have weighed in on the matter ahead of Sunday’s race, many going as far to say that it’s “a shame” it is getting reconfigured into a half-mile short track. The silver lining? A good race might ensue, as drivers said they are now motivated to be the final winner on a racetrack that has featured some of the best racing the Cup Series has to offer the past 25 years.

2:40 p.m.: After rain (and snow... somehow?!) fell in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon — canceling Cup qualifying — an Xfinity Series race still began on Saturday night (although it was postponed shortly after). Sunday’s forecast looks much more promising for racing: expect partly cloudy skies with the temperature in the low 40s.

A NASCAR Xfinity Series crew member walks down the pit lane as race cars return to the pits following just two pace laps due to persistent rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The raced was postponed. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
A NASCAR Xfinity Series crew member walks down the pit lane as race cars return to the pits following just two pace laps due to persistent rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The raced was postponed. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)

How to watch Auto Club 400

  • Race: Pala Casino 400

  • Place: Auto Club Speedway

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Purse: $8,484,302

  • TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)

  • Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 65), Stage 2 (Lap 130), Stage 3 (Lap 200)

Starting lineup for Fontana NASCAR Cup race

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

Christopher Bell

20

2

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

3

Joey Logano

22

4

Alex Bowman

48

5

Chris Buescher

17

6

AJ Allmendinger

16

7

Daniel Suarez

99

8

Ross Chastain

1

9

Ryan Blaney

12

10

Kevin Harvick

4

11

Cody Ware

51

12

Corey LaJoie

7

13

Denny Hamlin

11

14

Martin Truex Jr.

19

15

Kyle Larson

5

16

Brad Keselowski

6

17

Aric Almirola

10

18

Bubba Wallace

23

19

Austin Cindric

2

20

Noah Gragson

42

21

Kyle Busch

8

22

JJ Yeley

15

23

Ty Gibbs

54

24

Harrison Burton

21

25

Todd Gilliland

38

26

Michael McDowell

34

27

Ryan Preece

41

28

Austin Dillon

3

29

Justin Haley

31

30

BJ McLeod

78

31

Chase Briscoe

14

32

William Byron

24

33

Chase Elliott

9

34

Erik Jones

43

35

Tyler Reddick

45

36

Ty Dillon

77

