NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway live updates: Kyle Busch takes big win

Unofficial results for NASCAR race

POS CAR DRIVER DELTA LAPS BEST TIME 1 8 Kyle Busch -- 200 40.973 2 9 Chase Elliott 2.998 200 41.184 3 1 Ross Chastain 7.353 200 40.992 4 99 Daniel Suarez 11.866 200 41.161 5 4 Kevin Harvick 13.268 200 41.159 6 11 Denny Hamlin 13.296 200 41.112 7 6 Brad Keselowski 13.541 200 41.479 8 48 Alex Bowman 16.289 200 41.07 9 3 Austin Dillon 16.795 200 41.517 10 22 Joey Logano 17.013 200 41.093 11 19 Martin Truex Jr 17.105 200 41.331 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 23.231 200 41.407 13 17 Chris Buescher 24.082 200 41.496 14 7 Corey LaJoie 29.296 200 41.631 15 21 Harrison Burton 34.796 200 41.854 16 54 Ty Gibbs # 36.726 200 41.399 17 38 Todd Gilliland 36.869 200 41.847 18 34 Michael McDowell 41.379 200 41.952 19 43 Erik Jones 42.406 200 41.702 20 14 Chase Briscoe 43.955 200 41.746 21 31 Justin Haley -1 199 41.944 22 42 Noah Gragson # -1 199 41.769 23 15 JJ Yeley -1 199 42.28 24 78 BJ McLeod -1 199 42.067 25 24 William Byron -2 198 41.285 26 12 Ryan Blaney -4 196 41.028 27 51 Cody Ware -5 195 42.605 28 2 Austin Cindric -6 194 41.876 29 5 Kyle Larson -15 185 41.493 30 23 Bubba Wallace -28 172 41.368 31 77 Ty Dillon -60 140 42.199 32 20 Christopher Bell -112 88 41.648 33 41 Ryan Preece -113 87 42.027 34 45 Tyler Reddick -113 87 41.72 35 10 Aric Almirola -114 86 41.857 36 16 AJ Allmendinger -125 75 41.354

Live updates: Auto Club Speedway

Stage 3

Lap 200: Kyle Busch! That’s his 61st career Cup win and his first with Richard Childress Racing. What a dominant day for the No. 8 car.

Lap 180: Kyle Busch has taken the lead! The new leader, who has won here at Auto Club Speedway four times, has chased down Michael McDowell thanks to his fresh tires. Busch is extending his lead over the rest of the field, too — including over Ross Chastain, who has been his biggest competition all day on Sunday. Can the No. 8 car finish what he’s started? Also of note: William Byron speeds on pit road and will serve a pass-through penalty. That effectively ends the No. 24 car’s chase for the win.

Lap 175: He wasn’t a threat to win the race, but Bubba Wallace is officially done for the day. His hood was steaming on pit road. He was the only Toyota teammate giving Denny Hamlin any help on Sunday. Hamlin now running P9, while Busch and Chastain are closing in on Michael McDowell for the lead.

Lap 167: And the final pit stops under green begin: Joey Logano goes in there first for fuel and tires, and then Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow suit. This race is still shaping up to be between Busch and Chastain.

Lap 153: Wow! Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain putting on an exciting display of racing. The two are separated by less than 0.2 seconds while the rest of the field is over a second behind the leader. Busch is reportedly eight laps short on fuel, so he’ll be hitting pit road soon. This should shape up for quite the run for the checkered!

Lap 132: A summary of the race through two stages: 16 lead changes, eight different leaders and six cautions for 28 laps.

Stage 2

Lap 130: Ross Chastain has won another stage! That’s the first time Chastain has swept the first two stages of a Cup race in his career. The 1 car finished 6-plus seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Those who finished in the Top 10 in Stage 2 to get stage points (in order): Chastain, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Corey LaJoie.

Lap 100: The days of Aric Almirola and Christopher Bell, among others, are done. That aforementioned hit proved too much. Top 5 running right now: Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and William Byron.

Lap 83: I know it’s not a superspeedway... but that might qualify as today’s version of “The Big One.” A bunch of cars are involved in an incident right as we go green again at another restart. Ten cars officially. Among them: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe slithers through the carnage and is now in decent position.

BIG TROUBLE ON THE RESTART IN FONTANA pic.twitter.com/gmu49JS0to — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023

Lap 81: Well, you know what they say? Cautions breed cautions. Corey LaJoie gets shoved into the grass, and we’re back under yellow again.

Lap 79: Martin Truex Jr. has a tire fall off on the racetrack! That means a two-lap penalty under NASCAR’s new rules. Perhaps the bad luck of 2022 has followed Truex into 2023 after all.

"Will also be a 2-race suspension to two crew members (NASCAR choosing) for Truex losing a wheel after leaving pit road."- @bobpockrass https://t.co/xYjFc163Wx pic.twitter.com/Os57JeCPbz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023

Lap 76: And there goes AJ Allmendinger! What happened: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared to lift, prompting a few other cars behind him to check-up. Allmendinger then knocked into Corey LaJoie and spun out into the wall. The 16 car has a bunch of damage on its left-front.

Big contact with the inside wall for AJ Allmendinger. https://t.co/slAM4rsD0E pic.twitter.com/OumtaA4abi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023

Lap 73: Green green green!

Lap 69: Some Stage 1 stats: seven lead changes, two cautions for eight laps and five different leaders. Those leaders are Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell (who began Sunday’s race on the pole). Kyle Busch has recovered quickly since his speeding on pit road penalty. Kyle Larson is still running 17 laps down. Brad Keselowski and Cody Ware are each starting Stage 2 one lap down.

Stage 1

Lap 65: And that makes a second-straight week with Ross Chastain earning a stage win. That 1 car is fast and has been running out in front all day. Those who earned stage points (in order): Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.

Lap 42: Brad Keselowski gets loose on a turn and appears to get spun out by Corey LaJoie. Caution comes out. Second caution of the day. Just over 20 laps to go in Stage 1. The pit stop opportunity wasn’t ideal for Kyle Busch. He incurred a speeding penalty exiting pit road — something he did at last week’s Daytona 500 too. Busch’s radio team tells him to “shake it off” because the 8 team “has a winning car.”

Caution for a slide from the No. 6. pic.twitter.com/7vgpv6oQ1J — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2023

Lap 32: Kyle Larson had to miss a few laps after the competition caution. He eventually re-enters the race 15 laps down. The race’s favorite likely won’t be hitting Victory Lane here in back-to-back years.

Lap 22: We’re green once more! Martin Truex Jr. is at the back thanks to a penalty earned on pit road. The Top 5 have pretty much been the same thus far: Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez. Ford and Chevy’s dominating. The only Toyota in the Top 10 is Bubba Wallace in P6.

Lap 14: Kyle Larson takes a trip down pit road. Appears to be engine issues. The No. 5 car had to make that trip twice in the first 14 laps to diagnose a mechanical issue in real-time. Fortunately for the 5 team, a competition caution comes out (by virtue of no practice/qualifying this weekend because of rain) on Lap 15. Larson gets to earn one back left — so he’s now only one lap down — and has more time to figure out what’s going wrong under the hood.

Lap 3: And we’re off! Alex Bowman takes a big lead from the start. A bunch of water sprays as the racetrack finally has the Cup cars run over the track. Already going four-wide here. Some classic Auto Club racing early. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last week’s Daytona 500 winner who started in P2, has already fallen to P12. The 47 car found a way to notch a Top 10 here a year ago — so you can’t count that team out just yet.

Green flag! 3:52 p.m. Let’s do it!

3:34 p.m.: Per CBS, Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite, right in front Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Chase Elliott (9-1). After them: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain all came in at 10-1.

3:04 p.m.: Some updates about the racetrack’s condition considering the inclement weather: Air Titan track driers spent a chunk of Sunday morning drying off parts of the frontstretch at Auto Club after a Saturday night of showers. The track is reportedly ready. The green flag will drop at 3:47 p.m. The Xfinity Series race will begin at 8 p.m. on FS2 — it began last night, but rain forced the race to be postponed to after Sunday’s Cup race.

PRE RACE ACCESS UPDATE: Due to inclement weather and continued track drying efforts, fan access to pre-race ceremonies, the ballfield, and the track surface has been cancelled.



Access to pit road will be available through the pedestrian tunnel only. pic.twitter.com/TfHj2Q1B2s — Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 26, 2023

2:46 p.m.: This will be the last race run on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile oval. Several drivers have weighed in on the matter ahead of Sunday’s race, many going as far to say that it’s “a shame” it is getting reconfigured into a half-mile short track. The silver lining? A good race might ensue, as drivers said they are now motivated to be the final winner on a racetrack that has featured some of the best racing the Cup Series has to offer the past 25 years.

2:40 p.m.: After rain (and snow... somehow?!) fell in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon — canceling Cup qualifying — an Xfinity Series race still began on Saturday night (although it was postponed shortly after). Sunday’s forecast looks much more promising for racing: expect partly cloudy skies with the temperature in the low 40s.

A NASCAR Xfinity Series crew member walks down the pit lane as race cars return to the pits following just two pace laps due to persistent rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The raced was postponed. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)

How to watch Auto Club 400

Race: Pala Casino 400

Place: Auto Club Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,484,302

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 65), Stage 2 (Lap 130), Stage 3 (Lap 200)

