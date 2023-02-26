NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway live updates: Kyle Busch takes big win
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be tossing along live updates throughout Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.
Unofficial results for NASCAR race
POS
CAR
DRIVER
DELTA
LAPS
BEST TIME
1
8
Kyle Busch
--
200
40.973
2
9
Chase Elliott
2.998
200
41.184
3
1
Ross Chastain
7.353
200
40.992
4
99
Daniel Suarez
11.866
200
41.161
5
4
Kevin Harvick
13.268
200
41.159
6
11
Denny Hamlin
13.296
200
41.112
7
6
Brad Keselowski
13.541
200
41.479
8
48
Alex Bowman
16.289
200
41.07
9
3
Austin Dillon
16.795
200
41.517
10
22
Joey Logano
17.013
200
41.093
11
19
Martin Truex Jr
17.105
200
41.331
12
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
23.231
200
41.407
13
17
Chris Buescher
24.082
200
41.496
14
7
Corey LaJoie
29.296
200
41.631
15
21
Harrison Burton
34.796
200
41.854
16
54
Ty Gibbs #
36.726
200
41.399
17
38
Todd Gilliland
36.869
200
41.847
18
34
Michael McDowell
41.379
200
41.952
19
43
Erik Jones
42.406
200
41.702
20
14
Chase Briscoe
43.955
200
41.746
21
31
Justin Haley
-1
199
41.944
22
42
Noah Gragson #
-1
199
41.769
23
15
JJ Yeley
-1
199
42.28
24
78
BJ McLeod
-1
199
42.067
25
24
William Byron
-2
198
41.285
26
12
Ryan Blaney
-4
196
41.028
27
51
Cody Ware
-5
195
42.605
28
2
Austin Cindric
-6
194
41.876
29
5
Kyle Larson
-15
185
41.493
30
23
Bubba Wallace
-28
172
41.368
31
77
Ty Dillon
-60
140
42.199
32
20
Christopher Bell
-112
88
41.648
33
41
Ryan Preece
-113
87
42.027
34
45
Tyler Reddick
-113
87
41.72
35
10
Aric Almirola
-114
86
41.857
36
16
AJ Allmendinger
-125
75
41.354
Live updates: Auto Club Speedway
Stage 3
Lap 200: Kyle Busch! That’s his 61st career Cup win and his first with Richard Childress Racing. What a dominant day for the No. 8 car.
Lap 180: Kyle Busch has taken the lead! The new leader, who has won here at Auto Club Speedway four times, has chased down Michael McDowell thanks to his fresh tires. Busch is extending his lead over the rest of the field, too — including over Ross Chastain, who has been his biggest competition all day on Sunday. Can the No. 8 car finish what he’s started? Also of note: William Byron speeds on pit road and will serve a pass-through penalty. That effectively ends the No. 24 car’s chase for the win.
Lap 175: He wasn’t a threat to win the race, but Bubba Wallace is officially done for the day. His hood was steaming on pit road. He was the only Toyota teammate giving Denny Hamlin any help on Sunday. Hamlin now running P9, while Busch and Chastain are closing in on Michael McDowell for the lead.
Lap 167: And the final pit stops under green begin: Joey Logano goes in there first for fuel and tires, and then Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow suit. This race is still shaping up to be between Busch and Chastain.
Lap 153: Wow! Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain putting on an exciting display of racing. The two are separated by less than 0.2 seconds while the rest of the field is over a second behind the leader. Busch is reportedly eight laps short on fuel, so he’ll be hitting pit road soon. This should shape up for quite the run for the checkered!
Lap 132: A summary of the race through two stages: 16 lead changes, eight different leaders and six cautions for 28 laps.
Stage 2
Lap 130: Ross Chastain has won another stage! That’s the first time Chastain has swept the first two stages of a Cup race in his career. The 1 car finished 6-plus seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Those who finished in the Top 10 in Stage 2 to get stage points (in order): Chastain, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Corey LaJoie.
Lap 100: The days of Aric Almirola and Christopher Bell, among others, are done. That aforementioned hit proved too much. Top 5 running right now: Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and William Byron.
Lap 83: I know it’s not a superspeedway... but that might qualify as today’s version of “The Big One.” A bunch of cars are involved in an incident right as we go green again at another restart. Ten cars officially. Among them: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe slithers through the carnage and is now in decent position.
BIG TROUBLE ON THE RESTART IN FONTANA pic.twitter.com/gmu49JS0to
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023
Lap 81: Well, you know what they say? Cautions breed cautions. Corey LaJoie gets shoved into the grass, and we’re back under yellow again.
Lap 79: Martin Truex Jr. has a tire fall off on the racetrack! That means a two-lap penalty under NASCAR’s new rules. Perhaps the bad luck of 2022 has followed Truex into 2023 after all.
"Will also be a 2-race suspension to two crew members (NASCAR choosing) for Truex losing a wheel after leaving pit road."- @bobpockrass https://t.co/xYjFc163Wx pic.twitter.com/Os57JeCPbz
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023
Lap 76: And there goes AJ Allmendinger! What happened: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared to lift, prompting a few other cars behind him to check-up. Allmendinger then knocked into Corey LaJoie and spun out into the wall. The 16 car has a bunch of damage on its left-front.
Big contact with the inside wall for AJ Allmendinger. https://t.co/slAM4rsD0E pic.twitter.com/OumtaA4abi
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023
Lap 73: Green green green!
Lap 69: Some Stage 1 stats: seven lead changes, two cautions for eight laps and five different leaders. Those leaders are Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell (who began Sunday’s race on the pole). Kyle Busch has recovered quickly since his speeding on pit road penalty. Kyle Larson is still running 17 laps down. Brad Keselowski and Cody Ware are each starting Stage 2 one lap down.
Stage 1
Lap 65: And that makes a second-straight week with Ross Chastain earning a stage win. That 1 car is fast and has been running out in front all day. Those who earned stage points (in order): Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.
Lap 42: Brad Keselowski gets loose on a turn and appears to get spun out by Corey LaJoie. Caution comes out. Second caution of the day. Just over 20 laps to go in Stage 1. The pit stop opportunity wasn’t ideal for Kyle Busch. He incurred a speeding penalty exiting pit road — something he did at last week’s Daytona 500 too. Busch’s radio team tells him to “shake it off” because the 8 team “has a winning car.”
Caution for a slide from the No. 6. pic.twitter.com/7vgpv6oQ1J
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2023
Lap 32: Kyle Larson had to miss a few laps after the competition caution. He eventually re-enters the race 15 laps down. The race’s favorite likely won’t be hitting Victory Lane here in back-to-back years.
Lap 22: We’re green once more! Martin Truex Jr. is at the back thanks to a penalty earned on pit road. The Top 5 have pretty much been the same thus far: Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez. Ford and Chevy’s dominating. The only Toyota in the Top 10 is Bubba Wallace in P6.
Lap 14: Kyle Larson takes a trip down pit road. Appears to be engine issues. The No. 5 car had to make that trip twice in the first 14 laps to diagnose a mechanical issue in real-time. Fortunately for the 5 team, a competition caution comes out (by virtue of no practice/qualifying this weekend because of rain) on Lap 15. Larson gets to earn one back left — so he’s now only one lap down — and has more time to figure out what’s going wrong under the hood.
Lap 3: And we’re off! Alex Bowman takes a big lead from the start. A bunch of water sprays as the racetrack finally has the Cup cars run over the track. Already going four-wide here. Some classic Auto Club racing early. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last week’s Daytona 500 winner who started in P2, has already fallen to P12. The 47 car found a way to notch a Top 10 here a year ago — so you can’t count that team out just yet.
Green flag! 3:52 p.m. Let’s do it!
3:34 p.m.: Per CBS, Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite, right in front Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Chase Elliott (9-1). After them: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain all came in at 10-1.
3:04 p.m.: Some updates about the racetrack’s condition considering the inclement weather: Air Titan track driers spent a chunk of Sunday morning drying off parts of the frontstretch at Auto Club after a Saturday night of showers. The track is reportedly ready. The green flag will drop at 3:47 p.m. The Xfinity Series race will begin at 8 p.m. on FS2 — it began last night, but rain forced the race to be postponed to after Sunday’s Cup race.
PRE RACE ACCESS UPDATE: Due to inclement weather and continued track drying efforts, fan access to pre-race ceremonies, the ballfield, and the track surface has been cancelled.
Access to pit road will be available through the pedestrian tunnel only. pic.twitter.com/TfHj2Q1B2s
— Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 26, 2023
2:46 p.m.: This will be the last race run on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile oval. Several drivers have weighed in on the matter ahead of Sunday’s race, many going as far to say that it’s “a shame” it is getting reconfigured into a half-mile short track. The silver lining? A good race might ensue, as drivers said they are now motivated to be the final winner on a racetrack that has featured some of the best racing the Cup Series has to offer the past 25 years.
2:40 p.m.: After rain (and snow... somehow?!) fell in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon — canceling Cup qualifying — an Xfinity Series race still began on Saturday night (although it was postponed shortly after). Sunday’s forecast looks much more promising for racing: expect partly cloudy skies with the temperature in the low 40s.
How to watch Auto Club 400
Race: Pala Casino 400
Place: Auto Club Speedway
Date: Sunday, Feb. 26
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Purse: $8,484,302
TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 65), Stage 2 (Lap 130), Stage 3 (Lap 200)
Starting lineup for Fontana NASCAR Cup race
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Christopher Bell
20
2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
3
Joey Logano
22
4
Alex Bowman
48
5
Chris Buescher
17
6
AJ Allmendinger
16
7
Daniel Suarez
99
8
Ross Chastain
1
9
Ryan Blaney
12
10
Kevin Harvick
4
11
Cody Ware
51
12
Corey LaJoie
7
13
Denny Hamlin
11
14
Martin Truex Jr.
19
15
Kyle Larson
5
16
Brad Keselowski
6
17
Aric Almirola
10
18
Bubba Wallace
23
19
Austin Cindric
2
20
Noah Gragson
42
21
Kyle Busch
8
22
JJ Yeley
15
23
Ty Gibbs
54
24
Harrison Burton
21
25
Todd Gilliland
38
26
Michael McDowell
34
27
Ryan Preece
41
28
Austin Dillon
3
29
Justin Haley
31
30
BJ McLeod
78
31
Chase Briscoe
14
32
William Byron
24
33
Chase Elliott
9
34
Erik Jones
43
35
Tyler Reddick
45
36
Ty Dillon
77