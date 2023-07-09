NASCAR Atlanta summer 2023 race: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Quaker State 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the high-banked oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this year as the regular season winds down.

There are only eight races remaining until the 10-race, 16-driver playoffs begin, and 11 drivers have already locked up spots with wins – presuming there are not more than five new winners in the next two months. That means the pressure is on for drivers who have yet to reach victory lane in 2023.

Among the drivers still seeking wins: Hendrick Motorsports stars Chase Elliott, the 2020 series champion, and Alex Bowman; 2014 champ Kevin Harvick, in his last year as a full-time Cup driver; 2012 champ Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher; 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, seeking his first playoff appearance; and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, hoping to reach the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Brad Keselowski, front, leads Joey Logano going into Turn 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the March 19, 2023 race.

Elliott, a Georgia native, surely had this race circled on his calendar after winning at Atlanta last year. Harvick and Keselowski are also previous winners at the Hampton, Georgia track.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Quaker State 400:

What time does the Cup race at Atlanta start?

The Quaker State 400 starts at 7 p.m. ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Atlanta on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Quaker State 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have a post-race show at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Atlata?

The Quaker State 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily

How many laps is the Cup race at Atlanta?

The Quaker 400 is 260 laps around the 1.54-mile track for a total of 400.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 100 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Atlanta?

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano dominated early, leading 139 laps on March 19, before losing the lead to Brad Keselowski then passing his former Team Penske teammate on the last lap and winning by a minuscule 0.193 seconds.

Advertisement

And one year ago, Chase Elliott led 96 laps, including the final two, beating Ross Chastain to score a win in his home state as the July 10, 2022 race ended under caution.

What is the lineup for the Quaker State 400?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

3. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

5. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

7. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

9. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

10. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

11. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

12. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

13. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

Advertisement

15. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

16. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

17. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

20. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

21. (51) Cole Custer, Ford

22. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

24. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

25. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

26. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

27. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

28. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

29. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

30. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

31. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

32. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet

33. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

36. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

37. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Atlanta start time, TV, live stream, lineup