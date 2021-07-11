NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Red flag for a pothole delaying the third stage

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260. All times are Eastern.

Final stage

5:44 p.m., Lap 167: We are now in a red flag delay for a large hole in the asphalt at Atlanta. There is a large swatch of missing asphalt in Turn 4, along a seam between the middle and outside lines the drivers are running in. The cars have been stopped whule track officials figure out how best to repair the problem. Cars are parked along the track and when we get rolling again, there will be 93 laps to go.

Stage 2

5:32 p.m., Lap 160: And that will do it for Stage 2, with Kurt Busch ending a LONG green-flag run in front of the field. Kyle Busch is in second, but with concerns over his splitter on these longer runs. Bowman, Larson and Hamlin round out the top 5 in Stage 2. Reddick, Blaney, Keselowski, Dilloin and Truex (who had to go to the back to start) round out the Top 10. Yellow is out.

5:27 p.m., Lap 150: The Busch brothers continue to lead the field, with Bowman, Reddick and Larson the next three. Kurt Busch winning this race would be a big pain for those chasing points for the playoffs. Busch would become 12th different driver with a win this year, leaving only four spots for non-winning points qualifiers.

5:17 p.m., Lap 135: Aaand that gamble backfires. Kurt Busch grabs the lead back at Atlanta. Kyle Busch will be next to pick off the drivers who stayed out. Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick will be next. Preece is doing better hanging on, but Almirola is falling through the field.

5:14 p.m., Lap 129: We hit green-flag pit stops, and all of the major players have come down pit road. Radio chatter says the rain is coming, and those that didn’t pit are praying they throw the yellow for weather. Aric Almirola is leading, for now, with Ryan Preece in second. But Busch-Bowman-Busch are gaining.

5:03 p.m., Lap 108: Kyle Larson has made up the places he lost on pit road and then some, breaking into the top 5 for the first time. Meanwhile, Joey Logano had to pit for a vibration, may have been a tire issue.

4:57 p.m., Lap 97: Alex Bowman has crept up to second behind Kurt Busch and is the best Hendrick car on the track right now, though a handful of his teammates are in the Top 10 as well. Tyler Reddick has quietly slid into third with Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rounding out the Top 5.

4:47 p.m., Lap 84: Yellow-flag pit stops during the stage break, and Kurt beats Kyle off the road, so Kurt Busch will take the lead headed into Stage 2, at least initially. The other movers in the top 10 there were Erik Jones and William Byron sliding ahead of Kyle Larson , pushing the latter back to ninth for now.

Stage 1

4:41 p.m., Lap 80: Stage 1 is complete. Kyle Busch picks up where he left off in the Xfinity race Saturday and wins Stage 1. Kurt Busch finishes second after conserving some tires down the stretch there in the stage. Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick are in the next few positions, and lurking in sixth is Kyle Larson. Remember him?

4:30 p.m., Lap 60: The top 5 remains the same, with the Busch brothers tight in 1-2. Bowman and Hamlin in 3-4 also tight, and Reddicka bit forther back in fifth. A lot of the early talk is tire wear by running the faster outside line.

4:17 p.m., Lap 45: Kurt Busch slides into second place behind his brother Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick are also running in the top five.

4:10 p.m., Lap 31: The caution comes out for a wreck after the restart when Cody Ware goes sliding down the track. The field appeared to go four-wide through Turn 2. Daniel Suárez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are also involved in the wreck. Both playoff bubble drivers take their cars to pit road with significant damage. Suárez returns for the restart and makes minimum speed.

4:06 p.m., Lap 28: Teams pit at the competition caution with Denny Hamlin being the first driver off. Kyle Busch follows as Chase Elliott slides over the line in his pit box, then he has to back up, causing a slow pit stop. He comes off outside the top-10.

3:57 p.m., Lap 14: Kyle Busch slides to the lead, rounding Chase Elliott on the outside through Turns 3 and 4. The competition caution is coming up on Lap 25. Kurt Busch has passed Christopher Bell for fifth and sits behind Busch, Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

3:50 p.m., Lap 3: Chase Elliott jumps out to an early lead with Kyle Busch behind him and Denny Hamlin in third. Christopher Bell is in third with Kyle Larson trying to make his way through traffic. Martin Truex Jr. is up to 24th from the rear.

Pre-race

3:40 p.m.: Engines are fired and cars start rolling off the grid for pace laps. Chase Elliott is on the pole. His team tells him to have a good day.

3:23 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway at the track and so far, the rain continues to hold off, but the sky looks increasingly gray. We’ll see if this weather will cooperates through the race.

2:30 p.m.: Showers hit the track a few hours before the scheduled green flag, but the rain has stopped as of 2:30 p.m. Temperatures are cooler today than yesterday when it felt like over 100 degrees. Temperatures today are hovering in the low 80s. A small storm cluster could be on the horizon around 4 p.m., according to the weather radar.

1:45 p.m.: Pre-race inspection is complete with one car slated to start from the rear. The No. 19 car driven by Martin Truex Jr. twice failed inspection and will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race. Truex was slated to start fifth. The green flag is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.

NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch

▪ Race: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

▪ When: Sunday, July 11

▪ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

▪ TV: NBCSN

▪ Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260 (on a 1.54-mile track)

