NASCAR Atlanta: Harvick eases to second Cup Series win of 2020
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick eased to his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Atlanta after dominating the final stage of the race.
Harvick's #4 Ford Mustang re-started the final segment of the 325-lap race in third position, but quickly passed Joe Gibbs Racing duo Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr to assume control of the race.
Throughout the final 114-lap stage, aside through green-flag pit-stops, Harvick comfortably held the chasing Truex and Busch at bay by around two-three seconds to ease to his 51st career Cup win, at the track where he claimed his first back in March 2001.
Truex ran strongly in the #19 JGR Toyota Camry, and claimed his first, and second stage wins of the campaign, but as he faded in his pursuit of Harvick, team-mate Busch was able to nip by in the closing stages to equal his best result of the season with second - the third time he has done that in 2020.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney had a sensible race in a quiet afternoon, coming home in fourth in the #12 Mustang ahead of the third JGR entry of Denny Hamlin, who did not quite have the pace to keep tabs with the team-mates around the 1.5-mile Atlanta circuit.
Kurt Busch was forced to start at the back of the field after his #1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro failed pre-race inspection, and was forced to take a drive-through penalty early on.
The 2004 Cup champion steadily rose throughout the pack, finishing 17th and 15th in the two stages before passing Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson late on to record a sixth top 10 finish of the season and place as the highest Camaro finisher.
Johnson held off Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, the randomly drawn pole-sitter, Chase Elliott for seventh as team-mate's William Byron's race was effectively ended early on with a puncture in the opening stages.
Penske pair Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano both encountered trouble in the race, with Keselowski being slapped with a pit-road speeding penalty, whilst Logano suffered minor damage after contact with another car in the pit-road scramble.
Keselowski fought back to ninth, with 2018 champion Logano racing the #22 Mustang to 10th and came home as the last driver still on the lead lap.
Clint Bowyer was set for a strong result, following his second-place at Bristol last Sunday, but his #14 SHR machine was struggling with the right-rear tyres all race, leading to him often pitting out of sequence with the rest of the leading gaggle.
With 14 laps to go, Bowyer was forced to pit again, and fell from seventh to a lapped 20th.
Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
325
3h30m03.s
-
CLA
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
325
-3.527s
3.527s
CLA
3
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
325
-4.708s
4.708s
CLA
4
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
325
-14.730s
14.730s
CLA
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
325
-20.182s
20.182s
CLA
6
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
325
-22.902s
22.902s
CLA
7
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
325
-24.589s
24.589s
CLA
8
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
325
-25.532s
25.532s
CLA
9
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
325
-25.862s
25.862s
CLA
10
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
325
-25.925s
25.925s
CLA
11
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
12
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
13
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
14
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
15
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
16
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
17
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
18
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
19
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
20
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
21
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
22
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
23
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
24
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
25
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
324
-
1 Lap
CLA
26
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
323
-
2 Laps
CLA
27
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
323
-
2 Laps
CLA
28
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
322
-
3 Laps
CLA
29
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
322
-
3 Laps
CLA
30
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
321
-
4 Laps
CLA
31
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
316
-
9 Laps
CLA
32
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
314
-
11 Laps
CLA
33
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
313
-
12 Laps
CLA
34
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
313
-
12 Laps
CLA
35
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
312
-
13 Laps
CLA
36
J.J. Yeley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
311
-
14 Laps
CLA
37
Reed Sorenson
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
310
-
15 Laps
CLA
38
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
308
-
17 Laps
CLA
39
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
259
-
Electrical
CLA
40
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
-
Clutch
CLA
