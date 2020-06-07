NASCAR Atlanta: Harvick eases to second Cup Series win of 2020

Jake Nichol
Autosport
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick eased to his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Atlanta after dominating the final stage of the race.

Harvick's #4 Ford Mustang re-started the final segment of the 325-lap race in third position, but quickly passed Joe Gibbs Racing duo Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr to assume control of the race.

Throughout the final 114-lap stage, aside through green-flag pit-stops, Harvick comfortably held the chasing Truex and Busch at bay by around two-three seconds to ease to his 51st career Cup win, at the track where he claimed his first back in March 2001.

Truex ran strongly in the #19 JGR Toyota Camry, and claimed his first, and second stage wins of the campaign, but as he faded in his pursuit of Harvick, team-mate Busch was able to nip by in the closing stages to equal his best result of the season with second - the third time he has done that in 2020.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney had a sensible race in a quiet afternoon, coming home in fourth in the #12 Mustang ahead of the third JGR entry of Denny Hamlin, who did not quite have the pace to keep tabs with the team-mates around the 1.5-mile Atlanta circuit.

Kurt Busch was forced to start at the back of the field after his #1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro failed pre-race inspection, and was forced to take a drive-through penalty early on.

The 2004 Cup champion steadily rose throughout the pack, finishing 17th and 15th in the two stages before passing Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson late on to record a sixth top 10 finish of the season and place as the highest Camaro finisher.

Johnson held off Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, the randomly drawn pole-sitter, Chase Elliott for seventh as team-mate's William Byron's race was effectively ended early on with a puncture in the opening stages.

Penske pair Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano both encountered trouble in the race, with Keselowski being slapped with a pit-road speeding penalty, whilst Logano suffered minor damage after contact with another car in the pit-road scramble.

Keselowski fought back to ninth, with 2018 champion Logano racing the #22 Mustang to 10th and came home as the last driver still on the lead lap.

Clint Bowyer was set for a strong result, following his second-place at Bristol last Sunday, but his #14 SHR machine was struggling with the right-rear tyres all race, leading to him often pitting out of sequence with the rest of the leading gaggle.

With 14 laps to go, Bowyer was forced to pit again, and fell from seventh to a lapped 20th.

Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

325

3h30m03.s

-

CLA

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

325

-3.527s

3.527s

CLA

3

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

325

-4.708s

4.708s

CLA

4

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

325

-14.730s

14.730s

CLA

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

325

-20.182s

20.182s

CLA

6

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

325

-22.902s

22.902s

CLA

7

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

325

-24.589s

24.589s

CLA

8

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

325

-25.532s

25.532s

CLA

9

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

325

-25.862s

25.862s

CLA

10

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

325

-25.925s

25.925s

CLA

11

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

12

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

14

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

15

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

16

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

17

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

18

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

19

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

20

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

21

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

22

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

23

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

24

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

25

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

324

-

1 Lap

CLA

26

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

323

-

2 Laps

CLA

27

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

323

-

2 Laps

CLA

28

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

322

-

3 Laps

CLA

29

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

322

-

3 Laps

CLA

30

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

321

-

4 Laps

CLA

31

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

316

-

9 Laps

CLA

32

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

314

-

11 Laps

CLA

33

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

313

-

12 Laps

CLA

34

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

313

-

12 Laps

CLA

35

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

312

-

13 Laps

CLA

36

J.J. Yeley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

311

-

14 Laps

CLA

37

Reed Sorenson

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

310

-

15 Laps

CLA

38

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

308

-

17 Laps

CLA

39

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

259

-

Electrical

CLA

40

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

-

Clutch

CLA

