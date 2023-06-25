NASCAR at Nashville live blog: Tyler Reddick wins all-green Stage 1 ahead of Ross Chastain

The Cup Series runs its second of four points-paying night races this weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series returns after a one-week midseason break and heads to Music City for its second points-paying night race of the season. It’s just the third time the Cup Series has run at Nashville Superspeedway, and both previous races were won by Hendrick Motorsports.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Ally 400:

Reddick wins Stage 1

Tyler Reddick passed pole-sitter Ross Chastain on lap 60 of the 90-lap first stage and didn't look back, winning a caution-less Stage 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ally 400 TV/streaming/radio schedule

Friday

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Saturday

1-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Sunday

7-11 p.m.: Ally 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Ally 400 details

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1 1/3-mile D-shaped oval), Lebanon, Tennessee

Banking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 9 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degrees

Length: 300 laps for 400 miles

Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ally 400 starting grid

Advertisement

Top drivers and best bets for the Ally 400

Hendrick Motorsports is well-represented in the favorites, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson won the inaugural event there and enters the weekend, as he does most weekends, as the prohibitive favorite. William Byron has excelled at intermediate tracks this season, and Chase Elliott won at Nashville last season.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +550

• Martin Truex Jr. +650

• Denny Hamlin +700

• Kyle Busch +800

• William Byron +800

• Chase Elliott +850

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-best moneyline despite posting two 22nd-place finishes at Nashville, and Kyle Busch has failed to crack the top 10 at Nashville but has already won three races this season. Denny Hamlin finished sixth there last year.

Chase Elliott hoisted the guitar trophy last year after his win at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ally 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Advertisement

Weather forecast for the Ally 400

It is forecast to be warm and overcast all weekend with a 51% chance of rain both Friday and Sunday. With practice already limited in the current NASCAR weekend format, a washed-out session Friday night won’t phase any of the Cup teams. But if it rains Sunday before the race, grip could be at a premium as any rubber laid down by the support series will be washed away.