NASCAR at Martinsville: News, TV schedule, entries, best bets, weather and more from 'The Paperclip'
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
The two races there in 2022 could not have been more different. After a boring processional in the spring due mainly to new car setup regulations, the fall race ended in fireworks, with Ross Chastain’s now-legendary wall ride to make the championship race.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NOCO 400:
NOCO 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 15
4:30 - 5:15 p.m.: Practice (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM)
5:15 - 6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, April 16
11 a.m. - noon: Pre-race show (FS1)
Noon - 3 p.m.: NOCO 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM)
NOCO 400 details
Track: Martinsville Raceway (0.526-mile paperclip oval)
Length: 400 laps for 210.40 miles
Banking: 12 degrees in the turns, none on straightaways
Last year’s winner: William Byron
Chase Elliott returns for Martinsville
Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will return to pilot his No. 9 Chevrolet after missing the past five races due to a fractured left tibia. Elliott injured his leg while snowboarding in Colorado during the week between races in Fontana, California, and Phoenix in March. Xfinity Series competitor Josh Berry substituted for Elliott on ovals — including a second-place finish at Richmond two weeks ago — while IMSA driver Jordan Taylor piloted the car at the Circuit of the Americas road course.
Cody Ware suspended indefinitely
After missing last week's Bristol dirt race due to what his team called "a personal matter," Cody Ware, the regular driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR. Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina on felony assault charges. The 27-year-old is charged with felony assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of assault on a female.
Top drivers and best bets for the NOCO 400
Nine former Martinsville winners are racing this weekend — one-quarter of the 36-car field — and that parity is reflected in the odds at BetMGM. Eight drivers representing the three biggest teams and all three manufacturers enter the weekend with 10-to-1 or better odds for victory.
Best odds to win
• William Byron +650
• Christopher Bell +700
• Chase Elliott +700
• Denny Hamlin +700
• Kyle Larson +750
• Martin Truex Jr. +900
• Ryan Blaney +1000
• Joey Logano +1000
Beyond those drivers, Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good midtier value in veteran Kyle Busch (+1200), with his 21 career top-10 finishes at Martinsville, and Brad Keselowski (+2500), who has a career average finish of 12th at the paperclip.
NOCO 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Zane Smith (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NOCO 400 weather
The forecast for southern central Virginia calls for a slight chance of rain Saturday — when the Cup cars qualify and the Xfinity cars race — and thunderstorms Sunday, so anticipate some delays or shuffling of the on-track schedule. If it does rain — particularly between qualifying and the race — it should produce some exciting racing, as the track won’t be as “rubbered in,” putting things more in the drivers’ hands than on the equipment.