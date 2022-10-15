NASCAR qualifying at Las Vegas: Live updates as the playoff Round of 8 begins

The NASCAR Cup Series begins its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in Las Vegas with eight drivers vying for a spot in Phoenix’s championship race next month. It is the youngest Round of 8 crop in the history of the Cup playoffs with Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain advancing this far for the first time.

Bell enters with the momentum, winning last week at Charlotte to give him the free pass to advance while 2020 series champion Chase Elliott comes in with a 20-point lead atop the point standings. Here is what you need to know for the South Point 400:

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas playoff weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Qualifying: 12:30 - 2 p.m. ET (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Pre-race show: 2 - 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

South Point 400: 2:30 - 6 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Post-race show: 6 - 7 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, seeking his first Cup title, enters with the best odds according to BetMGM, coming into the weekend with a +550 moneyline. Bell, Elliott and reigning series champion Kyle Larson all follow at +800. Tyler Reddick enters +900 while Chastain and two-time champion Kyle Busch open with a +1000 moneyline.

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Bubba Wallace (+1400), who has shown strong form on intermediate tracks this season and Joey Logano (+1600) as he has the best average finish at Las Vegas of all drivers this weekend at 8.9. Bromberg is still fading Chastain, anticipating comeuppance for past rough racing in the regular season.

Bubba Wallace has driven well this season on intermediate tracks and won on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway earlier in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend

Chase Elliott - 4,046 Joey Logano - 4,026 Ross Chastain - 4,021 Christopher Bell - 4,018 Ryan Blaney - 4,015 William Byron - 4,015 Denny Hamlin - 4,013 Chase Briscoe - 4,009

Weather for the South Point 400

It’s Las Vegas and it’s not winter. The forecast calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s, meaning tire degradation will be a factor but late pit strategy could again prove to be the difference.