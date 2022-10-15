NASCAR qualifying at Las Vegas: Live updates as the playoff Round of 8 begins
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in Las Vegas with eight drivers vying for a spot in Phoenix’s championship race next month. It is the youngest Round of 8 crop in the history of the Cup playoffs with Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain advancing this far for the first time.
Bell enters with the momentum, winning last week at Charlotte to give him the free pass to advance while 2020 series champion Chase Elliott comes in with a 20-point lead atop the point standings. Here is what you need to know for the South Point 400:
NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas playoff weekend schedule and how to watch
Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Qualifying: 12:30 - 2 p.m. ET (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, Oct. 16
Pre-race show: 2 - 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
South Point 400: 2:30 - 6 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)
Post-race show: 6 - 7 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, seeking his first Cup title, enters with the best odds according to BetMGM, coming into the weekend with a +550 moneyline. Bell, Elliott and reigning series champion Kyle Larson all follow at +800. Tyler Reddick enters +900 while Chastain and two-time champion Kyle Busch open with a +1000 moneyline.
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Bubba Wallace (+1400), who has shown strong form on intermediate tracks this season and Joey Logano (+1600) as he has the best average finish at Las Vegas of all drivers this weekend at 8.9. Bromberg is still fading Chastain, anticipating comeuppance for past rough racing in the regular season.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend
Chase Elliott - 4,046
Joey Logano - 4,026
Ross Chastain - 4,021
Christopher Bell - 4,018
Ryan Blaney - 4,015
William Byron - 4,015
Denny Hamlin - 4,013
Chase Briscoe - 4,009
Weather for the South Point 400
It’s Las Vegas and it’s not winter. The forecast calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s, meaning tire degradation will be a factor but late pit strategy could again prove to be the difference.