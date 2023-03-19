NASCAR at Atlanta results: Logano completes dominant run, leads 140 of 260 laps winning ahead of Keselowski

8
Yahoo Sports Staff
·6 min read
Live coverage is over

Ambetter Health 400 results

  1. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  2. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  3. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  4. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  6. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  7. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  8. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  9. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  10. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  11. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  12. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  13. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  14. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  15. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  18. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  20. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  21. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  22. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  23. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  24. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  26. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  27. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  28. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  29. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  30. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  31. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  34. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  35. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  36. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

'The Big One(s)' strikes late

After mostly green-flag running, on the 189th lap, race leader Kevin Harvick got loose with an advancing Ross Chastain on his tail, spun and collected nine other cars with 71 laps left before the finish. Then several laps later race leader Aric Almirola, running on 76-lap-old tires, blew a right rear and spun coming off turn 4, collecting a number of other cars.

Ambetter Health 400 preview

There’s more high-speed pack racing in store this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Franken-track. Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.

The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. Settle in for a long Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the Ambetter Health 400:

Ambetter Health 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday
3-6 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)

Ambetter Health 400 details

Track: Atlanta Motorspeedway (1.54-mile high-banking dogleg-oval)
Length: 260 laps for 400.4 miles
Banking: 28 degrees in the turns, 5 degrees on straightaways
Last year's winner: William Byron (500-mile race last spring)

Ambetter Health 400 starting grid

  1. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  2. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  3. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  4. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  5. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  6. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  7. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  8. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  9. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  11. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  12. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  13. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  14. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  15. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  16. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  17. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  18. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  19. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  20. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  21. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  23. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  24. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  26. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  28. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  29. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  30. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  31. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  33. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  34. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  35. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  36. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Ambetter Health 400

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron has won the last two races of this season and won last year's spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so he enters the weekend as the favorite, according to BetMGM. Penske's Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are the only non-Chevy drivers with odds better than 12-to-1 odds to win entering the weekend.

Best odds to win

  • William Byron (+900)

  • Ryan Blaney (+1200)

  • Kyle Busch (+1200)

  • Ross Chastain (+1200)

  • Kyle Larson (+1200)

  • Joey Logano (+1200)

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) celebrates in victory lane winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
William Byron has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races of 2023 and enters as the defending champion of the spring race at Atlanta. (Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Ambetter Health 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ambetter Health 400 weather

Friday’s Truck and Xfinity series sessions may be impacted by possible thunderstorms, but conditions are forecast to be cool and overcast but dry by the time the Cup Series cars take to the track Saturday.

Recommended Stories