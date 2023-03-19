NASCAR at Atlanta results: Logano completes dominant run, leads 140 of 260 laps winning ahead of Keselowski
Ambetter Health 400 results
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
'The Big One(s)' strikes late
After mostly green-flag running, on the 189th lap, race leader Kevin Harvick got loose with an advancing Ross Chastain on his tail, spun and collected nine other cars with 71 laps left before the finish. Then several laps later race leader Aric Almirola, running on 76-lap-old tires, blew a right rear and spun coming off turn 4, collecting a number of other cars.
Ambetter Health 400 preview
There’s more high-speed pack racing in store this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Franken-track. Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.
The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. Settle in for a long Sunday afternoon.
Here’s what else to know ahead of the Ambetter Health 400:
Ambetter Health 400 broadcast schedule
All times ET
Saturday
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday
3-6 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)
Ambetter Health 400 details
Track: Atlanta Motorspeedway (1.54-mile high-banking dogleg-oval)
Length: 260 laps for 400.4 miles
Banking: 28 degrees in the turns, 5 degrees on straightaways
Last year's winner: William Byron (500-mile race last spring)
Ambetter Health 400 starting grid
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the Ambetter Health 400
Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron has won the last two races of this season and won last year's spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so he enters the weekend as the favorite, according to BetMGM. Penske's Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are the only non-Chevy drivers with odds better than 12-to-1 odds to win entering the weekend.
Best odds to win
William Byron (+900)
Ryan Blaney (+1200)
Kyle Busch (+1200)
Ross Chastain (+1200)
Kyle Larson (+1200)
Joey Logano (+1200)
Ambetter Health 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ambetter Health 400 weather
Friday’s Truck and Xfinity series sessions may be impacted by possible thunderstorms, but conditions are forecast to be cool and overcast but dry by the time the Cup Series cars take to the track Saturday.