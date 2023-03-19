NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Penske Fords of Logano, Cindric and Blaney looking for big day

There’s more high-speed pack racing in store this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Franken-track. Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.

The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. Settle in for a long Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the Ambetter Health 400:

Ambetter Health 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday

3-6 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)

Ambetter Health 400 details

Track: Atlanta Motorspeedway (1.54-mile high-banking dogleg-oval)

Length: 260 laps for 400.4 miles

Banking: 28 degrees in the turns, 5 degrees on straightaways

Last year's winner: William Byron (500-mile race last spring)

Ambetter Health 400 starting grid

Top drivers and best bets for the Ambetter Health 400

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron has won the last two races of this season and won last year's spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so he enters the weekend as the favorite, according to BetMGM. Penske's Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are the only non-Chevy drivers with odds better than 12-to-1 odds to win entering the weekend.

Best odds to win

William Byron (+900)

Ryan Blaney (+1200)

Kyle Busch (+1200)

Ross Chastain (+1200)

Kyle Larson (+1200)

Joey Logano (+1200)

William Byron has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races of 2023 and enters as the defending champion of the spring race at Atlanta. (Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Ambetter Health 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ambetter Health 400 weather

Friday’s Truck and Xfinity series sessions may be impacted by possible thunderstorms, but conditions are forecast to be cool and overcast but dry by the time the Cup Series cars take to the track Saturday.