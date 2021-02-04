NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports Announce 2021 Grassroots Racing Coverage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2021 slate of grassroots races across TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series —except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events — for a total of 27 race broadcasts.

ARCA Menards Series East

The season fires up with the Jeep Beach 175 at New Smyrna Speedway on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET, airing live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Monday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

The General Tire 125 at Sonoma Raceway marks the first NBCSN ARCA Menards Series West race of the season. It will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold on Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. ET before NBCSN provides tape-delayed coverage on Wednesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The 2021 campaign begins at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN coverage of the event will air on Wednesday, April 14 at 5 p.m. ET.

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing

The 55th annual World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 5-13. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which includes NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, highlighted by super late models, pro late model and tour-type Modifieds.

“NBC Sports is a tremendous partner that provides incredible support for the growth of racing at all levels,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing NASCAR and ARCA grassroots racing on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN spotlights fiery competition, provides a platform for upcoming stars, and best of all, provides our passionate fanbase with the entertainment they crave.”

The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package that includes the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty‘s Series and select NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events is available for $2.99/month. The full TrackPass package, which includes NASCAR Roots, IMSA and American Flat Track events is available for $4.99/month.

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2021 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Location TrackPass Coverage NBCSN Coverage Time Mon. Feb.8 New Smyrna Speedway Live – 7:40 PM Mon. Feb 15 10:30 PM Sat. Feb. 27 Five Flags Speedway Live – 6:00 PM Thurs. March 4 4:00 PM Sat. May 8 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Live – 9:00 PM Thurs. May 13 1:00 PM Fri. May 14 Dover International Speedway Live – 5:00 PM Thurs. May 20 5:00 PM Sat. June 12 Southern National Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Thurs. Jun 17 4:00 PM

2021 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Location TrackPass Coverage NBCSN Coverage Time Sat. June 5 Sonoma Raceway Live – 5:00 PM Wed. June 9 4:00 PM Sat. July 3 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Thurs. July 8 5:00 PM Sat. July 31 Colorado National Speedway Live – 10:30 PM Wed. Aug. 11 3:00 PM Sat. Aug. 21 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Sat. Aug 28 4:00 PM Sept. 10-12 Portland International Raceway TBA Sat. Sept. 18 3:30 PM Thu. Sept. 23 The Bullring at LVMS Live – 10:00 PM Wed. Sept. 29 6:00 PM Sat. Oct. 9 All American Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Thurs. Oct. 14 6:00 PM Sat. Nov. 6 Phoenix Raceway Live – 3:00 PM Wed. Nov. 10 4:00 PM

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule