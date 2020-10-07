NASCAR denies Mike Wallace's appeals of indefinite suspension for offensive Facebook post

Mike Wallace continues to be indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

The sanctioning body said Wednesday that Wallace’s final appeal of his suspension over an offensive Facebook post had been denied. Wallace appealed for a second time after his first appeal was upheld in September.

Wallace was suspended by NASCAR on Sept. 10. NASCAR has never identified what the post was that got Wallace suspended. According to NASCAR’s rulebook, a “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition” can get a driver suspended.

Just before NASCAR had announced his suspension, Wallace posted to Facebook that people should think before they make a “foolish uneducated post” in an apparent reference to the post that got him suspended from NASCAR.

Wallace, 61, has continued to keep his Facebook account publicly viewable. He must go through sensitivity training before he can be reinstated. That’s the same step that Kyle Larson had to complete after he was suspended by NASCAR in April after he said a racial slur during a virtual race.

Wallace raced in three Xfinity Series races in 2020. They were the first NASCAR national series races he’d competed in since 2015. His best finish in any of those races was a 24th-place run.

The longtime NASCAR driver raced in his first NASCAR race in 1990. He finished fourth in the Truck Series points standings in 2000 and was eighth in the Xfinity Series standings in 2008.

Mike Wallace raced in three races in 2020.

