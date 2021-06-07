NASCAR’s Anticipated Next-Gen Car Drums Up Demand, Value of Charters

JohnWallStreet
·5 min read

Back in early May, NASCAR unveiled its long-anticipated Next-Gen car, set to debut in 2022. For race fans, the new car brings hopes of tighter racing on the track (in theory it eliminates the ability for any one team to dominate because of the resources at their disposal). But for team owners—and prospective team owners—it is the prospect of cost containment and expense certainty that has drawn their attention. Many of the most costly parts—things that were not adding to the sport’s entertainment value or the quality of racing (think: chassis, body)—will be standardized in the Next-Gen car. As a result, Torrey Galida (president, Richard Childress Racing) said he has been hearing “more interest, more buzz” surrounding NASCAR charters within the garage over the last month or so.

Our Take: Interest in Cup team ownership is finally starting to bubble up the way the sport’s leadership envisioned when it introduced the charter system back in 2016 (think: right to run the car in each race). NASCAR VP of Strategic Development Scott Prime said the sanctioning body is “very encouraged by the growing demand for charters in the NASCAR Cup Series. It’s reflective of the massive effort underway to create a more effective business model, making team ownership an even more attractive proposition for potential owners.”

The pro sports teams that continue to see their values escalate participate in leagues with long-term labor pacts in place. Mike Burch (chief strategy officer, Speedway Motorsports) views the rollout of the Next-Gen car “kind of analogous to the collective bargaining agreements that exist [in leagues like the NFL and NBA],” he said. “If [an owner] has a sense of what it will cost them to be competitive on the car side, [they] can budget out more predictably.”

The introduction of NASCAR’s charter system has helped team owners flatten out fluctuations on the revenue side. “It used to be that the majority of the revenue [teams made] from competition came from where [they] placed,” Burch said. “But charter distributions provide teams with a guaranteed revenue stream and have reduced the percentage of the purse that is up for grabs each week. So, there’s a little more predictability in expenses and revenues.”

In addition to the predictability gained, the Next-Gen car should result in meaningful cost savings. “Teams are [naturally] going to compete on everything. They’ll spend one more dollar [than the next team] to get 1/1000 of a second faster,” Burch said. So, by standardizing some of the less glamorous car parts, NASCAR will reduce the cost of racing and save competitive team owners from themselves. It should be noted the real savings may not occur until year two, as race teams will need to buy new cars for next season.

While the rollout of the Next-Gen car is no doubt the catalyst for the rising interest in NASCAR charters, the sport has also enjoyed several positive developments over the last year. Its television ratings held up comparatively well during the pandemic, and a pair of high-profile investors bought into teams (see: Michael Jordan and Pitbull). “If you’re bullish on the next round of rights fees going up, then you see this is a great time to get in [to the sport] and have a chance to be both competitive and profitable,” Burch said.

Octagon media rights consultant Dan Cohen made it sound as if NASCAR will see an increase in the next media rights deal. “NASCAR has a diehard fan base that drives millions of viewers to NBC and FOX week in and week out,” he said. “They have also made tremendous strides in improving the race day and broadcast product. It remains a Tier 1 sports property, and in today’s arms race for linear retention and SVOD sub growth, media companies will be lined up to acquire NASCAR’s next cycle of media rights.”

Only 36 NASCAR Cup Series charters exist, and unless another manufacturer enters the sport, no additional seats will be added to the proverbial table. So, any current or prospective team owner looking to get their hands on one will have to buy (or lease) it from an existing team. Those looking will find the asking price has risen since Jordan and Hamlin found a charter in the middle seven figures. As Burch said, “Demand of a scarce resource always drives up the price.” Galida suggested the asking price is “definitely now getting up into the $10 million-plus range.”

It’s been rumored that Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and the 23XI team are looking to add a second car. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has said he and his sister Kelly have discussed securing a charter and moving up to the Cup level. And driver Brad Keselowski is believed to be exploring an ownership opportunity with Roush Fenway Racing. While those are the highest profile potential buyers, Trackhouse Racing (which is currently leasing a charter and looking to secure its long-term future), Kaulig Racing (also leasing for the ’21 season) and JTG Daugherty Racing (running Ryan Preece’s team without a charter) are all potentially in the market too. “There are several people [including some not currently in the sport] interested in establishing teams, and the only way to really do that effectively [from an investment standpoint] is to have one of the 36 charters,” Galida said.

It does need be noted that while there is a lot of interest in NASCAR charters, none has been sold since the details of the Next-Gen car were released.

A bet on the Next-Gen car isn’t without risk. Back in 2007 NASCAR introduced the “Car of Tomorrow” that also touted a centralized template to lower costs (particularly for teams that competed in both the Xfininty and Cup Series). And as Chris Lencheski, who owned a team at the time, reminded, the fans simply hated it from the jump—largely because of the way it looked—and “it cost [ownership] at least two times the amount of money than was suggested when the idea was first presented.” The Car of Tomorrow was phased out after just five-and-a-half seasons.

From an optics perspective, race fans should not have a problem with the Next-Gen car. “It looks like a newer version of a NASCAR car, as opposed to something completely unseen before. The Car of Tomorrow had rear wings!” Lencheski exclaimed.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

    Wrap-up of the NASCAR Cup Series road course race at Sonoma Raceway and the XFINITY road race at Mid-Ohio. Kyle Larson wins 2nd consecutive Cup race. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Sonoma sips: Looking at 2021 playoff picture with 10 regular-season races left

    Not-so slowly but oh-so surely, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs picture is coming into focus. Ten events remain in the regular season, and most of the 16-driver postseason field is already set. There have been 11 different race winners who are all currently guaranteed berths. That leaves five spots up for grabs by the […]

  • Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

    Kyle Larson was victorious Sunday in the California wine country. See where the other 36 drivers finished.

  • A Windshield Specialist Talks Tints, Frit Bands, and '32 Fords

    A rock to the windshield in New York state brought Dale Buckingham to the rescue. Then we peppered him with questions about glass.

  • The California Coastal Road Rally, Day 1: Revving Up the American Riviera

    More than two dozen exotic cars line up for the start of Robb Report’s first curated tour from Santa Barbara to Napa Valley.

  • OL Hamilton commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

    West Virginia continues to address the offensive front in a big way by securing a commitment from OL Maurice Hamilton.

  • Helio doesn't parlay Indy 500 win into seat at Detroit

    Helio Castroneves had hoped his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory would lead to a seat this weekend at IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit. The team said Monday it will field just its usual one car with Jack Harvey in the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, as well as its sports car in the IMSA race. The team has a six-race plan with Castroneves that launched at the Indy 500 and delivered MSR its first IndyCar victory.

  • Excited, pursuing bear: Florida officials seek unusual urban visitor

    Sightings of black bear continue but state wildlife officials unsuccessful in attempts to trap and relocate it A Florida black bear, seen in its more usual habitat. Photograph: Handout/Reuters In a summer’s tale to enthrall inhabitants of the south-western Florida city of Naples, a black bear seen wandering around downtown eluded wildlife officials – even as sightings of the animal continued. Police said the bear was first spotted in the city on Friday, near 12th Avenue South and 6th Street Sout

  • Chef Molly Yeh's lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts

    Somewhere between testing beet and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of the precise hues for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter's first birthday in spring 2020, Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID's gathering storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she'd spent six months planning. The food blogger and author of “Molly on the Range” had already sketched the tablescape, sent hand-drawn invites incorporating the vegetable theme, and crafted cute marzipan carrots as cake toppers. Since then, the 32-year-old Yeh has balanced the daily frustrations and isolation of quarantine life with the many joyful firsts of her toddler, Bernie.

  • Sean McVay touts Cam Akers’ versatility as the RB enters second season

    Cam Akers emerged as the Rams’ lead back late in the 2020 season, helping power the Rams to their playoff victory over the Seahawks with 131 rushing yards a touchdown in January. Los Angeles acquired Matthew Stafford to help elevate the club’s passing game. But Akers should remain a strong threat within the offense, especially [more]

  • Chevy Is Cutting the 2021 C8 Corvette Production Because of a Parts Shortage

    The Detroit automaker doesn't want to delay production of the 2022 model of the iconic sports car.

  • Column: Racing with friends reignites Allmendinger's passion

    AJ Allmendinger was so over the grind and the losing and the lack of any enjoyment in his job that he walked away from NASCAR after the 2018 season rather than run for another mediocre team. Allmendinger, at 39, is in a full-fledged career renaissance. The victory moved Allmendinger to second in the Xfinity Series standings, where he is a championship contender while also helping Kaulig transition into a Cup Series program next year.

  • 2023 5-star Omaha Biliew returns 'home' for Nebraska visit

    A Nebraska native, 2023 five-star Omaha Biliew felt at home in more ways than one during his Husker unofficial visit.

  • F1: Pirelli explain tyre blowouts on Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll’s cars at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Tyre supplier say a full investigation will take place this week

  • Airbus delivered 50 jets in May, Lufthansa rejigs A350 orders

    Airbus delivered 50 airplanes in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220 jets, up 38% from the same period last year, the European planemaker said on Monday. Airbus also confirmed an order of five A350 wide-bodied jets from Germany's Lufthansa, announced by the airline last month. But Airbus data released on Monday showed that the German airline had also simultaneously cancelled three previous A350 orders, resulting in a net addition of two A350 jets.

  • Max Verstappen crashes out five laps from the end of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Verstappen was leading the race when he had a tyre failure.

  • Hospital hosts pandemic art project

    For more than a year, health care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, life is slowly returning to normal and Concord Hospital is reflecting on life through the pandemic.

  • Palmetto Championship at Congaree Preview

    Congaree Golf Club fills in on a one-off basis to host this week's Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, South Carolina. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • What drivers said after Sonoma

    Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday's Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.