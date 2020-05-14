NASCAR announces second installment in return to racing schedule

Official NASCAR Release
NASCAR.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 14, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the next installment of races in its return to racing, featuring events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. The slate of races include events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

The second installment is as follows:

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

TV INFO

START (ET)

Sat, May 30

Bristol

Xfinity

160 miles

FS1

3:30 p.m.

Sun, May 31

Bristol

Cup

266 miles

FS1

3:30 p.m.

Sat, June 6

Atlanta

Gander Trucks

200 miles

FS1

1:00 p.m.

Sat, June 6

Atlanta

Xfinity

251 miles

FOX

4:30 p.m.

Sun, June 7

Atlanta

Cup

500 miles

FOX

3:00 p.m.

Wed, June 10

Martinsville

Cup

263 miles

FS1

7:00 p.m.

Sat, June 13

Miami

Gander Trucks

201 miles

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Sat, June 13

Miami

Xfinity

250 miles

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sun, June 14

Miami

Xfinity

250 miles

FS1

12:00 p.m.

Sun, June 14

Miami

Cup

400 miles

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sat, June 20

Talladega

ARCA

202 miles

FS1

2:00 p.m.

Sat, June 20

Talladega

Xfinity

300 miles

FOX

5:30 p.m.

Sun, June 21

Talladega

Cup

500 miles

FOX

3:00 p.m.

All the above dates will continue to be run without fans in attendance. The remainder of the adjusted schedule for all NASCAR series will be announced at a later date.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O‘Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return — the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

In addition, NASCAR today announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31); Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway previously scheduled for June 5, as well as the cancelation of all NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. Further Iowa Speedway realignment dates will be announced in the future.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 17, with a 400-mile event scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

