NASCAR revised schedule announced; midweek races added

Two midweek Cup races in July will be run after a NASCAR revised schedule (through August 2) was announced on Thursday.

The All-Star Race will be held Wednesday night, July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Cup Series also will race on Thursday night, July 23 at Kansas Speedway.

NBC’s first NASCAR races will be the July 4 Xfinity event on the Indianapolis road course and the July 5 Cup race on the Indianapolis oval. NBC also will air the IndyCar race July 4 at Indy.

Fox will then broadcast the NASCAR races at Kentucky and the All-Star Race at Charlotte before NBC and NBCSN take over broadcasting Cup and Xfinity Series races the rest of the season. The Truck Series races will continue to be seen on Fox and FS1 through the end of its season.

Here is the NASCAR revised schedule through Aug. 2:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

June 26 at Pocono: ARCA race (6 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Truck Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Cup Series race (3:30 p.m., Fox)

June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 28 at Pocono: Cup Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBC)

July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup Series race (4 p.m., NBC)

July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 11 at Kentucky: Truck Series race (1 p.m., FS1)

July 12 at Kentucky: Cup Series race (2:30 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: ARCA Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Open race (7 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Race (8:30 p.m., FS1)

July 18 at Texas: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 18 at Texas: Truck Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 19 at Texas: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 23 at Kansas: Cup Series race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)

July 24 at Kansas: Truck Series race (7 p.m., FS1)

Story continues

July 24 at Kansas: ARCA Series race (10 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Truck Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., NBCSN)

August 2 at New Hampshire: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

NASCAR previously announced its revised schedule through June 21.

Further national series dates will be announced at a later date. Additional details about the All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.

CAN FANS ATTEND ANY OF THESE RACES?

Pocono Raceway has announced its June races will be held without spectators.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced its July races will be held without spectators.

Kentucky Speedway announced that its July races will take place without spectators.

Charlotte Motor Speedway states that for the July 15 All-Star Race “options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.”

Texas Motor Speedway states that it has developed with NASCAR “a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events.”

Kansas Speedway announced that its NASCAR revised schedule has July races that will run without spectators. But on its website, it stated: “We continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July. As the situation evolves, we will immediately share any new information with our customers

New Hampshire Motor Speedway states that “it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the Aug. 2 Cup race.

REALIGNED RACES

The July 9 Xfinity race at Kentucky is realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The July 24 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway is realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.

The July 25 Truck race at Kansas Speedway is moved from Chicagoland Speedway.

The July 25 Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway is moved from Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR revised schedule announced; midweek races added originally appeared on NBCSports.com