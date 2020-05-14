NASCAR announces revised race schedule for May 30-June 21

NASCAR issued a revised schedule Thursday for Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA races for May 30-June 21.

Bristol Motor Speedway will be the third track NASCAR races at after resuming the season with events at Darlington and Charlotte over the next two weeks.

Cup teams will race five times from May 30-June 21. Four of those races will be on Sunday. The lone Wednesday race is scheduled for June 10 at Martinsville Speedway. That is the day Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order expires. The four Sunday Cup races will be at Bristol, Atlanta, Miami and Talladega.

Xfinity teams will race five times from May 30-June 21 with a doubleheader weekend June 13-14 at Miami. The series will run after the Truck race in Miami on June 13 and before the Cup race on June 14.

Gander RV & Outdoors Series teams will compete twice from May 30-June 21, holding races at Atlanta and Miami. Both events will precede Xfinity races those days.

The ARCA Series will race once between May 30-June 21, competing June 20 at Talladega, before the Xfinity race that day.

Here is the NASCAR schedule for May 30-June 21:

May 30 at Bristol: Xfinity Series race (160 miles/300 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

May 31 at Bristol: Cup Series race (266 miles/500 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 6 at Atlanta: Truck Series race (200 miles/130 laps), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

June 6 at Atlanta: Xfinity Series race (251 miles/163 laps), 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 7 at Atlanta: Cup Series race (500 miles/325 laps), 3 p.m. ET on FOX

June 10 at Martinsville: Cup Series race (263 miles/500 laps), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

June 13 at Miami: Truck Series race (201 miles/134 laps), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 13 at Miami: Xfinity Series race (250 miles/167 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 14 at Miami: Xfinity Series race (250 miles/167 laps), noon ET on FS1

June 14 at Miami: Cup Series race (400 miles/267 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 20 at Talladega: ARCA series race (202 miles/76 laps), 2 p.m. ET on FS1

June 20 at Talladega: Xfinity Series race (300 miles/113 laps), 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 21 at Talladega: Cup Series race (500 miles/188 laps), 3 p.m. ET on FOX

All the events will be run without fans in attendance.

The remainder of the adjusted schedule will be announced at a later date.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, in a statement. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

NASCAR announced the cancelation of all national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The Xfinity race scheduled to be held at Iowa on June 13 has been moved to Miami on June 14. Other realigned Iowa Speedway dates will be announced later.

NASCAR also announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31), Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway (June 5).

The NASCAR season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR will run seven national series races from May 17-27 at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cup teams will race Sunday and May 20 at Darlington and then May 24 and May 27 at Charlotte.

