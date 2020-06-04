NASCAR announces next installment in return to racing schedule

Official NASCAR Release
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

NASCAR announces next installment in return to racing schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 4, 2020) — NASCAR today announced the next installment of events in its return to racing, featuring races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season with the *NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1).

In turn, NASCAR welcomes back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC) and NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC) return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Fourth of July weekend.

NBC will carry coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series through the balance of the season, including the new and highly anticipated playoffs schedule that is currently scheduled to culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The third installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows: 

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

June 26

Pocono

ARCA Menards

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

July 9

#Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

July 24

#Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

July 25

#Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

July 25

#Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

NASCAR‘s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. Further national series dates will be announced at a later date.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, June 7, with a 500-mile event scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*  More details on the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.

# NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway / ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 24) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.

What to Read Next