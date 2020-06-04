NASCAR announces next installment in return to racing schedule
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 4, 2020) — NASCAR today announced the next installment of events in its return to racing, featuring races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season with the *NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1).
In turn, NASCAR welcomes back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC) and NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC) return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Fourth of July weekend.
NBC will carry coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series through the balance of the season, including the new and highly anticipated playoffs schedule that is currently scheduled to culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.
The third installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
June 26
Pocono
ARCA Menards
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
July 9
#Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
July 24
#Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
July 25
#Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
July 25
#Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
NASCAR‘s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. Further national series dates will be announced at a later date.
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, June 7, with a 500-mile event scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
* More details on the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.
# NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway / ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 24) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.