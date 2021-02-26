NASCAR announces multiyear partnership with DoorDash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 26, 2021) — NASCAR announced today a multiyear partnership with DoorDash, the nation‘s leading last-mile logistics platform, that will designate it as the “Official On-Demand Delivery Platform of NASCAR.” The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and 11 NASCAR-owned facilities.

Over the course of their partnership, DoorDash and NASCAR, two of the fastest-growing brands with Gen Z consumers*, will collaborate meaningfully to empower local communities. Additionally, DoorDash will look to deepen its connection with race fans by bringing the DoorDash experience to NASCAR tracks over the coming years through highlighting local restaurants within racing communities.

“DoorDash is a category leader and one of the fastest growing brands in the country, their expanded presence in NASCAR underscores the incredible momentum being generated around this historic season,” said Frank Kelleher, senior vice president and chief sales officer, NASCAR. “Together, NASCAR and DoorDash are committed to giving back to the communities in which we race while drastically improving the fan experience at our facilities.”

DoorDash entered the sport in 2020 by announcing a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and a founding partnership of 23XI Racing. The DoorDash logo is prominently featured on the hood of the No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, seen during the first two points races of the season at Daytona International Speedway.

“This partnership enables us to expand our engagement and build a further connection with the racing community, while activating against our values of diversity and empowering local communities,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, DoorDash‘s VP, Marketing. “We are committed to leveraging our platform and resources to create a more inclusive environment for racing fans in the coming years and look forward to working with NASCAR to create unique and authentic experiences for fans and food-lovers alike.”

As part of the relationship, DoorDash will also activate across NASCAR‘s rapidly growing social and digital platforms. Additionally, eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series broadcasts will integrate DoorDash branding throughout the remainder of its season. DoorDash also joins the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, bringing together an exclusive group of Official NASCAR Partners to construct business-to-business opportunities and co-marketing programs.

*Source: Morning Consult, 2020

Tune-in to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.