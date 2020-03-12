NASCAR announces media policy for Atlanta race weekend

NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway with no fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday evening, NASCAR announced the media policy for the this weekend’s races.

NASCAR’s guidelines state:

Previously credentialed print and digital media can work in both the infield media center deadline room and the press box.

Photographers will not be allowed – including, but not limited to, editorial, team and/or commercial photographers. NASCAR’s photography partner Getty Images will serve as the pool photographer for the weekend. Photos can be found on NASCARMedia.com.

Access to the three national series garages, pit road and Victory Lane will be restricted to competitors. Media will not have access to these areas. Exception: Live broadcast partner media (FOX Sports, NASCAR Productions, PRN and MRN) and a NASCAR photographer from Getty Images will be capturing pool content, as well as broadcasting, from those areas.

The previously released driver availability schedule has been adjusted.



FRIDAY : All driver availability will take place via teleconference, and piped into the deadline room.

SATURDAY : The Cup Series pole winner, the winning team for the Xfinity and Gander Trucks race and the second- and third-place finishers from those races will all be available via teleconference. The full-field availability bullpen and the post-race bullpen have been canceled. Pole winner interview at the pole board for all three series will be with live broadcast partners only.

SUNDAY : The NASCAR Cup Series race winning team and second- and third-place finishing team will be available via teleconference. Post-race bullpen has been canceled.

In short, there will be no in-person competitor availability this weekend outside of live broadcast partners and NASCAR Productions.

Broadcast and radio partners will share content/interviews.

