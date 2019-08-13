NASCAR announces L1 penalties for Nos. 3 and 8 in Monster Energy Series

NASCAR announced L1-level penalties for the Nos. 3 and 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following action at Michigan International Speedway last weekend. Both Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets were in violation of Section 20.7.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book, alternators were not functional.

NASCAR fined the respective crew chiefs, Danny Stockman Jr. and Luke Lambert, $25,000 apiece and subtracted 10 owner points and 10 driver points from each team.

RELATED: Michigan results | Bristol schedule

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3, is currently in 22nd place in the Monster Energy Series standings. Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 8, is in 25th place and also outside the playoff field. There are three regular-season races remaining before the NASCAR Playoffs begin.

In the Xfinity Series, NASCAR cited the No. 19 team for one lug nut not properly installed after last weekend’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. NASCAR fined crew chief Jeff Meendering $5,000. Brandon Jones drove the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a 10th-place finish last week.