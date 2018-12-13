NASCAR announces drivers eligible for 2019 Clash

The 75-lap non-points event will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 immediately after qualifying for the Daytona 500.

“There’s no better way to start the season,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “The close, door-to-door action you see in the Advance Auto Parts Clash is a precursor to the intense competition you’ll see in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series throughout 2019.”

The annual preseason race will run in two segments, separated by a competition caution at Lap 25.

“It’s a tremendous day of racing for our fans,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “Having Daytona 500 qualifying followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash makes for a sweet first Sunday of Speedweeks and will have fans fully tuned up for the 61st running of the ‘Great American Race’ on Feb. 17.”

The Clash is limited to drivers who were 2018 Busch Pole Award winners, former Clash winners who competed fulltime in 2018, former Daytona 500 champions who competed fulltime in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed fulltime in 2018 and drivers who qualified for the 2018 Cup Series playoffs.

Eligible drivers are as follows:

2018 Busch Pole Award Winners (13)

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr.

Former Daytona 500 Champions (2)

Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman

Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award Winners (2)

Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson

2018 Playoff Drivers (3)

Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski