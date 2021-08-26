NASCAR announces NEW Competition Partner Program with Automotive Performance Suppliers

Earlier this year, NASCAR and its manufacturers formally introduced the unique body styles of the Next Gen Car to NASCAR fans and industry members. The new sleek design is fulfilling NASCAR‘s promise to put the “stock” back in stock car racing. The Next Gen car will make its highly anticipated debut in 2022, and drivers, partners and fans are excited to see the new cars in action.

A significant contributor to the development of the Next Gen car has been the automotive performance suppliers that are producing super high quality performance parts for each of the cars that will hit the track in 2022. In celebration of those key suppliers, NASCAR is announcing today, a new partnership program that will highlight their contribution to the sport.

The NASCAR Competition Partner program is making its debut today and includes some of the highest quality automotive performance suppliers, including BBS Wheels, Cometic Gasket, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mobil 1 Lubricants, SRI Performance and Technique Chassis. As part of the program, NASCAR Competition Partners will have the ability to promote and market the products that are used across all NASCAR Series including the new Next Gen Car. This partnership allows true automotive based performance companies to showcase their alliance with NASCAR to their customers and to the performance motorsports industry.

“The Next Gen car has been a product of incredible collaboration across our teams, OEM‘s, and a number of partners that have provided input on the car,” said NASCAR SVP of Racing, Jon Probst. “Countless hours of simulation, wind tunnel tests, and lab testing went into optimizing the car for performance and safety. On the track, the Next Gen car has been put through a rigorous testing process and we couldn‘t have done it without the support of incredible partnerships.”

As a competition partner, each supplier will utilize a newly designed Competition Program badge that can be used to promote and market their high quality, category leading, performance parts. Each part is NASCAR tested, NASCAR approved, and NASCAR tough.