NASCAR announces 2021 Truck Series schedule with two dirt races

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is doubling down on dirt in its 2021 schedule.

Two new dirt events at Bristol Motor Speedway and famed sprint car venue Knoxville Raceway are among the highlights of a 22-race schedule for next season.

Bristol and Knoxville take over the mud-slinging from Eldora Speedway, which announced yesterday that it will not be on the schedule.

Eldora’s Dirt Derby, which ran from 2013-2019 before being canceled for 2020 because of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, previously had been the lone NASCAR national series event run on dirt.

Additional new venues for the Trucks in 2021 also include Nashville Superspeedway and the road courses at Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas) and Watkins Glen International.

The series previously ran at Nashville Superspeedway from 2001-11 and the Glen from 1996-2000.

World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis will open the 2021 playoffs, as originally had been planned for the 2020 season before the pandemic.

The seven-race stretch includes elimination races at Bristol and Martinsville Speedway, and culminates with the championship race on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series provides some of the most intense and entertaining competition in all of racing,” NASCAR vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a release.

“The 2021 iteration of the schedule will build upon that intensity through a wide variety of long-tenured race tracks and new venues like Knoxville Raceway.

“The variety of disciplines will increase the demand on drivers and culminate with a truly battle-tested champion at Phoenix.”

2021 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, Feb. 12 Daytona Friday, Feb. 19 Homestead-Miami Friday, Mar. 5 Las Vegas Saturday, Mar. 20 Atlanta Saturday, Mar. 27 Bristol (Dirt) Saturday, Apr. 17 Richmond Saturday, May 1 Kansas Friday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 22 Circuit of the Americas Friday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 12 Texas Friday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 26 Pocono Friday, July 9 Knoxville (Dirt) Saturday, Aug. 7 Watkins Glen Friday, Aug. 20 WWT Raceway Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Thursday, Sept. 16 Bristol Friday, Sept. 24 Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 2 Talladega Saturday, Oct. 30 Martinsville Friday, Nov. 5 Phoenix

