NASCAR announces 2020 schedule through Cup Series regular-season finale weekend

Official NASCAR Release
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

NASCAR announces 2020 schedule through Cup Series regular-season finale weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) — NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders and two separate stops — on two different courses — at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, featuring a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN).

For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona International Speedway during the Aug. 14-16 weekend. The road course-oval hybrid, most noted for the annual running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will feature races across all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The historic races will replace NASCAR‘s annual visit to Watkins Glen International.

FS1 will continue to carry coverage of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series throughout the balance of the season. As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.

NASCAR‘s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

Date

Track

Series

Distance

Network

Start Time (ET)

Fri., Aug. 7

Michigan

Gander

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 8

Road America

Xfinity

182 mi

NBCSN

Noon

Sat., Aug. 8

Michigan

Cup

312 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 9

Michigan

ARCA

200 mi

MAVTV

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 9

Michigan

Cup

312 mi

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 14

Daytona (road)

ARCA

TBA

MAVTV

5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 15

Daytona (road)

Xfinity

182 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 16

*Daytona (road)

Gander

153 mi

FS1

Noon

Sun., Aug. 16

Daytona (road)

Cup

231 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 21

Dover

ARCA East

125 mi

TrackPass

2 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 21

Dover

Gander

200 mi

FS1

5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Dover

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

12:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Dover

Cup

311 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 23

Dover

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 23

Dover

Cup

311 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 28

Daytona

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

WWT Raceway

ARCA

150 mi

MAVTV

6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

Daytona

Cup

400 mi

NBC

7:30 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 30

WWT Raceway

Gander

200 mi

FS1

Noon

*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

**Schedule locations, dates, times and networks are subject to change.

What to Read Next