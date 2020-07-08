NASCAR announces 2020 schedule through Cup Series regular-season finale weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) — NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders and two separate stops — on two different courses — at Daytona International Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, featuring a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN).
For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona International Speedway during the Aug. 14-16 weekend. The road course-oval hybrid, most noted for the annual running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will feature races across all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The historic races will replace NASCAR‘s annual visit to Watkins Glen International.
FS1 will continue to carry coverage of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series throughout the balance of the season. As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.
NASCAR‘s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.
More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.
The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:
Date
Track
Series
Distance
Network
Start Time (ET)
Fri., Aug. 7
Michigan
Gander
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 8
Road America
Xfinity
182 mi
NBCSN
Noon
Sat., Aug. 8
Michigan
Cup
312 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9
Michigan
ARCA
200 mi
MAVTV
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9
Michigan
Cup
312 mi
NBCSN
4:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 14
Daytona (road)
ARCA
TBA
MAVTV
5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 15
Daytona (road)
Xfinity
182 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 16
*Daytona (road)
Gander
153 mi
FS1
Noon
Sun., Aug. 16
Daytona (road)
Cup
231 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Dover
ARCA East
125 mi
TrackPass
2 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Dover
Gander
200 mi
FS1
5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22
Dover
Xfinity
200 mi
NBCSN
12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22
Dover
Cup
311 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23
Dover
Xfinity
200 mi
NBCSN
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23
Dover
Cup
311 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 28
Daytona
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
WWT Raceway
ARCA
150 mi
MAVTV
6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
Daytona
Cup
400 mi
NBC
7:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 30
WWT Raceway
Gander
200 mi
FS1
Noon
*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.
**Schedule locations, dates, times and networks are subject to change.