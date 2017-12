NASCAR announces 2018 Xfinity Series start times, TV schedule

NASCAR has revealed the start times and TV broadcast plan for the Xfinity Series in 2018.

The season opens Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

The NBC portion of the schedule begins June 30 at Chicagoland Speedway with a 3:30 p.m. ET broadcast on NBCSN.

Both races at Richmond Raceway are night events. The April 20 race begins at 7 p.m. ET. The Sept. 21 race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The June race at Iowa Speedway is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 17 on FS1.

The road course race at Road America is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 on NBCSN. The race was run on Sunday in 2017.

See the entire schedule below.

All times are Eastern