NASCAR announces 2018 K&N East Schedule

NASCAR K&N East Pro Series teams will run 14 races at 12 venues in 2018. The season begins Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway and ends Oct. 5 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston Speedway will host a pair of 100-lap features on May 12. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host series races July 21 and Sept. 22.

K&N Pro Series East teams will run at tracks during Cup weekends at Bristol (April 14), New Hampshire (July 21), Watkins Glen (Aug. 3) and Dover (Oct. 5).

Harrison Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

2018 NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST SCHEDULE

Date Track Location Feb. 11 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna, Florida April 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee April 28 Langley Speedway Hampton, Virginia May 12 South Boston Speedway* South Boston, Virginia June 2 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tennessee June 16 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey July 14 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, Connecticut July 21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire July 27 Iowa Speedway** Newton, Iowa August 3 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, New York August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Illinois September 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire October 5 Dover International Speedway Dover, Delaware

100-lap twin features

**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West