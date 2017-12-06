NASCAR announces 2018 K&N East Schedule
NASCAR K&N East Pro Series teams will run 14 races at 12 venues in 2018. The season begins Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway and ends Oct. 5 at Dover International Speedway.
South Boston Speedway will host a pair of 100-lap features on May 12. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host series races July 21 and Sept. 22.
K&N Pro Series East teams will run at tracks during Cup weekends at Bristol (April 14), New Hampshire (July 21), Watkins Glen (Aug. 3) and Dover (Oct. 5).
Harrison Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.
2018 NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST SCHEDULE
Date
Track
Location
Feb. 11
New Smyrna Speedway
New Smyrna, Florida
April 14
Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tennessee
April 28
Langley Speedway
Hampton, Virginia
May 12
South Boston Speedway*
South Boston, Virginia
June 2
Memphis International Raceway
Millington, Tennessee
June 16
New Jersey Motorsports Park
Millville, New Jersey
July 14
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Thompson, Connecticut
July 21
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, New Hampshire
July 27
Iowa Speedway**
Newton, Iowa
August 3
Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, New York
August 24
Gateway Motorsports Park**
Madison, Illinois
September 22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, New Hampshire
October 5
Dover International Speedway
Dover, Delaware
100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West