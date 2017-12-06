NASCAR announces 2018 K&N East Schedule

Dustin Long
NBC Sports

NASCAR K&N East Pro Series teams will run 14 races at 12 venues in 2018. The season begins Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway and ends Oct. 5 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston Speedway will host a pair of 100-lap features on May 12. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host series races July 21 and Sept. 22.

K&N Pro Series East teams will run at tracks during Cup weekends at Bristol (April 14), New Hampshire (July 21), Watkins Glen (Aug. 3) and Dover (Oct. 5).

Harrison Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

2018 NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST SCHEDULE

Date

Track

Location

Feb. 11

New Smyrna Speedway

New Smyrna, Florida

April 14

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

April 28

Langley Speedway

Hampton, Virginia

May 12

South Boston Speedway*

South Boston, Virginia

June 2

Memphis International Raceway

Millington, Tennessee

June 16

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Millville, New Jersey

July 14

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Thompson, Connecticut

July 21

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, New Hampshire

July 27

Iowa Speedway**

Newton, Iowa

August 3

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 24

Gateway Motorsports Park**

Madison, Illinois

September 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, New Hampshire

October 5

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

What to Read Next