NASCAR announced Thursday that it will begin naming the final 25 drivers that will make up NASCAR’s top 75 drivers list the week of April 10.

The 25 new drivers on the list will join the 50 greatest drivers chosen during NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998.

NASCAR will reveal five drivers per week beginning next week. The final five will be revealed leading into NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend May 12-14 at Darlington Raceway.

The 75 greatest drivers, chosen as part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, will not be ranked.

Among drivers chosen during the 50th anniversary observance were Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Junior Johnson and Bobby Allison.

The 25 new drivers were chosen by a committee of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and news media members.

Darlington Raceway plans to salute the drivers during its May race weekend.

NASCAR to announce top 75 driver list beginning next week originally appeared on NBCSports.com