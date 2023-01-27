NASCAR to announce Garage 56 driver lineup on Saturday

On Saturday, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports will announce the driver lineup scheduled to compete as the Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The announcement will come at 11 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on NASCAR.com via Press Pass.

Latest on Garage 56 | Cup test features G56 influence

Additionally, the Garage 56 entry, built and fielded in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, will hit the Daytona International Speedway road course for a test on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The announcement precedes the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC.

