NASCAR America: Turning Point in Las Vegas Cup race

For the third week to start the season, NASCAR America’s “Turning Point” examined what happened on pit road.

This time it involved Kyle Busch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The moment came on Lap 129 when Busch pit from the lead. In the process he locked up his brakes and was caught speeding.

Busch returned to the track a lap down in 24th.

While Busch quickly returned to the lead lap and eventually the top 10, he managed to only finish third as Joey Logano beat Brad Keselowski for the win.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver attributed part his issue to a new brake package.

“These teams they’re so smart,” Dale Jarrett said. “Whether it was Daytona in trying to use the smaller brake package and things like that, I’m sure that’s something they were looking at, just trying to make every effort that they can to make these cars faster. It’s something as a driver that he hadn’t really had that situation before and tried to get a little bit too much in that situation.”

Busch’s miscue opened the door for Logano’s win.

Watch the above video more, including a discussion on Logano’s battles with Kevin Harvick and Keselowski.