NASCAR America: Steve Letarte “most excited” for Xfinity Series in 2019

Five full-time Xfinity Series drivers who won in 2018 – Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer – are confirmed to be back full-time next season.

Reddick will be the first Xfinity champion to return the following season since Chase Elliott did in 2015.

Bell will enter his sophomore season after earning seven wins in his rookie campaign, the most in a season since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.

Because of this NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte said the “series I’m most excited about” in 2019 is “the Xfinity Series. … I love the reduction in the Cup drivers taking part and I love the returning talent we’re going to see.”

Dale Jarrett said he’s looking forward to seeing how Bell handles “the disappointment of not winning the championship after being the talk all year that he’s the driver to beat. ”

Watch the above video for more.