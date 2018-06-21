NASCAR America: Steve Letarte ‘disappointed’ in NASCAR decision

NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said he is “disappointed” by NASCAR’s announcement that it will not run the drafting package used in the All-Star Race again this season in Cup.

The move came after some car owners had expressed support for running the package again.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer told NASCAR.com that the focus would be on “some potential tweaks and focus on 2019 vs. a race or two this season. Everyone is aligned on doing what is best for the fans.”

Letarte expressed his disappointment with the decision on Thursday’s NASCAR America:

“I’m just disappointed. I’m disappointed in NASCAR’s decision not to run this aero package. I can’t remember a time in the sport recently where there has been so much excitement, so much banter about a change made like the one that was made at the All-Star Race. … I think the opportunity was completely missed to not run it again in 2018.

“Rarely does anyone have the chance where they know they have won over the court of public opinion, and I think that’s what happened at the All-Star Race. It’s not a package that is meant for every race track. You mentioned Indianapolis, the end of the regular season. This was just done a year ago with the Xfinity Series and that race was outstanding. I was in the booth for that race. It was one of the most memorable Indy races I remember watching, and I purely attribute that to the rules that NASCAR brought.

“Basically, I’m disappointed. I think they should have run the new package at Indianapolis. There’s always a great list of valid arguments of why you shouldn’t do anything, as I’m sure there was a great list of valid arguments why they didn’t do it, but it’s like that for any amount of change. I think at some point you have to go against the grain, against the arguments and you have to do what you think is best and, in my mind, that would have been running that new package this year.”

